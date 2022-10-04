Shelby (2-4):

Travis Boughan — QB/LB: With Lalo Garcia’s status for the Tigers’ matchup with Manistee in question after he suffered an ankle injury last week, Boughan is in line to start at quarterback for Shelby. Boughan has had two consecutive weeks of stellar play, posting a game winning touchdown against Hesperia two weeks ago and leading the offense up and down the field last week against Holton. Add that to his nose for the ball on defense, and Boughan is in line for another week of great play.

Bishop Lee — WR/LB: With Boughan possibly back at quarterback, much of his success will likely hinge on his ability to connect with favorite jump-ball target Bishop Lee. Lee made catch after catch against Holton, often making defenders look foolish in the process. If Lee can find himself open again this week, Boughan and himself will be the focal points for Shelby.

Hart (4-2):

Trenton Swihart — QB/DB: Swihart proved that he can throw the ball accurately when called upon in the Pirates’ win over Mason County Central. Hart’s attack relies on their ability to run the ball, but Swihart’s arm offers a change of pace when needed. Pair his offense dual-ability with his knack for finding ball carriers on defense and Swihart’s name is likely to be called plenty against a spiraling Holton team.

Eman Hertzler — RB: Hertzler averaged more than 10 yards per carry in the Pirates win last week. His speed makes him hard to catch and Holton hasn’t been able to stop any offense this season. Expect Hertzler to break off multiple long yardage gains this week.

Hesperia (1-5):

Ian Fox — WR: Fox was seldom used when Alex Gleason was at quarterback, mainly because Gleason was finding Maverick McKinnon and Brock Bolles consistently. With Bolles now at quarterback, he’s going to need a new number two option behind McKinnon. Fox is the prime candidate to take over that role.

Brock Bolles — QB/LB: Bolles got introduced to the starting quarterback role against a challenging Ravenna squad. This week against Mason County Central will still be a test, but likely will allow Bolles a bit more room for error. I’d expect him to piece together some scoring drives earlier in the game to keep the Panthers close in this one.