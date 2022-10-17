Hart (6-2):

Trayce Tate – RB/DB: Tate’s four touchdown performance against Hesperia is just another day for the Pirates’ running back. That’s saying a lot. While Hart boasts plenty of guys who can explode in the run game, Tate’s ability to fight through tackles and come away with three to four extra yards with each touch separates him from the group. Running the ball is what Hart does best and I expect them to introduce their bullying brand of football to Ravenna early and often.

Defensive Line: This is two weeks in a row I’m choosing an entire unit for one of these teams. Hart’s defensive line is one of the deepest groups on the team. Led by Adrian Tice and Zane Thomas on the outside, the Pirates will need to not only get after Ravenna’s Hunter Hogan when he looks to pass, but set the edge on the outside to stop the run. Thomas and Tice both had four sacks against Hesperia, so I’m not concerned with their production. I’m looking for some unsung heroes to step up here, so expect to see guys like Blake Weirich or Chris “Bubba” Simpkins in the stat sheet this week.

Hesperia (1-7):

Deegan Klaus – DL: Klaus led the Panthers in tackles against Hart and seems to be a bigger part of the defense. Hesperia might not need to play too much defense against a Holton team that doesn’t score much, but a stout line to get Brock Bolles and the offense the ball wouldn’t hurt.

Armando Escobedo – WR/DB: Escobedo is part of the receiver corps for the Panthers who struggled with drops in last week’s game. I don’t think that will continue this week. Escobedo has speed to burn and a trip or two to the end zone would go a long way in securing Hesperia a win.

Shelby (2-6):

Lalo Garcia – QB: I’m hoping Garcia’s poor performance this week is just rust being knocked off after missing time with an ankle injury. This week Garcia should be playing angry after throwing at a 30 percent clip and only recording 37 yards passing. North Muskegon is a tough team to bounce back against, but Garcia is more than capable.

Travis Boughan – RB/LB: Similar to Garcia, Boughan had a tough game. Notably, he struggled to hold onto the ball in less than ideal weather conditions. Boughan doesn’t pick up big yards because he’s more of a bruising back that punishes defenses in short yardage situations. Shelby will need him to break off some bigger plays this week if they want to win though.