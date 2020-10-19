SHELBY — A huge game by Hart quarterback Braeden Carskadon propelled the Pirates to a 46-36 win over Shelby Friday night in the battle for the Blood, Sweat and Tears Jug.
Neither team had lit up the scoreboard offensively through four weeks — the Tigers, in fact, had not scored at all — but Friday's matchup brought on-field fireworks.
Carskadon provided many of them, ripping off a spectacular 443 yards of total offense — 326 on the ground and 117 passing. He ran for five touchdowns and threw for another.
Hart led throughout the game, but Shelby kept on the Pirates' heels behind a big game from Xavier Wallace, who ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns on the night. Lorenzo Rodriguez had 103 yards and two touchdowns passing, and Payton Mero ran for 84 yards while catching both of Rodriguez' scoring tosses for 42 yards.
Mero also tied for the Shelby lead in tackles, with five, along with Isaac Aebig. Wallace had an interception for the Tigers. For the Pirate defense, Joseluis Andaverde had six tackles, and Parker Hovey had four tackles, including a sack.