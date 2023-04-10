SHELBY – The first ten minutes of Monday’s matchup between Shelby girls soccer team and the visiting Spartans of Sparta went how most would expect. Sparta took control early and seemed to have the Tigers on the ropes.
What those in attendance didn’t expect is for Shelby to battle back from a 0-3 deficit early and have themselves within reach before falling 5-3 in the end.
Sparta took advantage of hesitation from Shelby’s defense early. Instead of attacking the ball, Tigers defenders seemed timid which was a big reason the Spartans were able to net three quick goals.
“The hesitation killed us, defensively especially,” Shelby head coach Pete Peterson said. “Those first three goals, (the defense) said ‘we got it’ and then they hesitated.”
It wasn’t until midway through the first half that Shelby finally realized their own potential. Senior Aubrey Klotz turned a ball upfield to Hannah Frees who. Frees then found Kendall Zaverl with a through pass that allowed her to capitalize on a one-on-one situation with Sparta’s goalie.
From that point on, Shelby controlled the midfield region with physicality that left Sparta in a state of dismay. The Spartans quickly regained composure and answered with 13 minutes remaining.
Then, with three minutes left in the first half, Zaverl added an assist to her resume as she found Frees on a lead pass. Frees dribbled through the defense and tapped a ball past the keeper to bring the score to 4-2 at halftime.
Peterson’s message to the team at halftime was simple, don’t try to be someone you’re not and don’t be afraid of your opponent. He was adamant that the team was one goal away from getting right back in it.
That message must have gotten through because six minutes into the second half, Zaverl netted her second of the game on a beautiful shot from outside the box.
“We’ve been working on that. We’re trying to go against tendencies,” Peterson said. “Our tendency has been to kick a through ball, someone picks it up and somebody shoots it in. We’ve been watching teams like Ravenna and Oakridge who’ll shoot from outside the box. When you can get a person that’s got a nice firm shot that can just put it on frame – you’re going to beat the keeper a lot of times.”
Unfortunately for Shelby, they were unable to do anything offensively despite controlling the ball for a good portion of the second’s half remaining time.
Sparta found the goal one last time, scoring with ten minutes left to bring the game’s final score to 5-3.
Shelby moved to 1-1 on the year with the loss, but will look to make progress on their in-conference record when they take on Whitehall on Wednesday, April 12.