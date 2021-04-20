Basketball all-conference honors were plentiful this year in Oceana County, led by Hart and Shelby each placing two players on the all-West Michigan Conference girls team.
Jayd Hovey and Aspen Boutell represented the Pirates, who took second place in the league, on the team, and Kendall Zoulek and Lexi Schultz earned spots for the Tigers, who finished fourth. Hovey, all-WMC for the third straight year, was the league’s top vote-getter and was on course for a third all-state mention as well.
Zoulek averaged 13 points and eight rebounds per game for the Tigers, highlighted by 22-point outings against Montague and North Muskegon. Schultz averaged 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds and had a 16-point performance against Ravenna.
“Kendall is the player we look to to get a big rebound or to make a big basket,” Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. “She is strong inside but will also hit the three. When playing man to man, Kendall would defend the other team’s best player.
“Lexi was the front of our full-court defense and caused trouble for many teams. Lexi is quick defensively and was the person we looked to run our offense.”
Also in the girls’ WMC, Morgan Marvin and Kendall Williamson of Hart received honorable mention. Williamson had a good year before suffering a second consecutive season-ending knee injury, and Marvin, who replaced Williamson last year, emerged as a force in her own right in 2021.
In the boys’ WMC, Shelby’s Logan Claeys picked up all-conference first team honors, and teammate Joseph Hayes earned honorable mention. Hart’s Parker Hovey also got honorable mention.
Claeys was the Tigers’ top offensive performer but also played a pivotal role in the Shelby defense, and his leadership was omnipresent.
“Defensively he could, and did, guard many of our opponent’s better players,” Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. “No matter their position. He is very versatile as an offensive player as well. He plays inside or outside as needed. He really improved all areas of his game this year despite all of the COVID issues we all struggled through. I’m very proud of this young man and how he led the team during the last 12 difficult and complicated months.”
Hayes filled the complementary role very well for the Tigers, helping out wherever needed.
“Joseph is another good all-around player who improved his offensive skills this past year,” Zoulek said.” He is very dedicated to being a good player and teammate. He led us in rebounding and assists this year.”
Hovey averaged 12 points and nine rebounds and led the team in his first full varsity campaign.
“Parker played all five positions on the court and led the team in most offensive categories,” Hart coach Adam Jerry said. “He is the type of player that can create his own offense and makes his teammates better around him.”
In the West Michigan D League, two county players earned first team honors in the girls basketball season: Mykaela Berumen of Walkerville and Mikaylyn Kenney of Pentwater. Each led their teams on and off the court. Kenney averaged a double-double in league games, with 11.9 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. She also had 3.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.
“She excels in the classroom as well,” Falcons’ coach Joe Gorton said. “She’s incredibly coachable, and I can’t wait to see what she does next year.”
Also in the WMD, Walkerville’s Zamorah De La Paz and Grace Chase were named to the second team.
In the boys’ WMD, Pentwater’s Khole Hofmann earned first team all-league honors, and Blake Bringedahl was named second team. Honorable mention went to Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr of Pentwater and Alex Sheehy of Walkerville.
Hesperia’s girls earned two postseason honors as well. All-time program leading scorer Emily Bayle secured first team all-conference honors, and Emmi Tinkham earned honorable mention.
No Hesperia boys basketball all-conference honors were reported.