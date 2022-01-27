MONTAGUE — All athletic seasons are about perseverance, to some extent, but the 2021 West Michigan Conference cheer season has taken the idea to a new level.
Both Hart and Shelby exemplified that quality Wednesday night at the WMC jamboree in Montague, a meet won by the Pirates but in which both squads overcame the near-constant churn that COVID-19 has wrought.
(The virus has caused so much trouble that Montague itself did not compete in the jamboree because the Wildcats had several positive tests this week.)
Both Hart and Shelby have had to revamp their routines the past couple of weeks due to virus-related absences. Hart, which normally dominates the field in round three, settled for 255 points this week - 17.8 fewer than Mason County Central - because one of their back spotters was unavailable. However, the Pirates were able to score enough points early to hang on, outscoring MCC 644.54-626.
Cheer isn't like other sports; if someone gets injured in basketball or in football, another player can come in and at least try to do the same kind of things the person they're replacing does, even if they're not necessarily as good at them. Because of the choreographed and specialized nature of cheer, it's not that simple.
"Without our back spot, we had to fill in and replace with girls who've never done that," Hart coach Jen Hlady said. "Once we hit the mat, everything went, and I was ecstatic...Tonight, we went in strong and won and brought it again in round two, because we knew round three was going to be, fingers crossed."
It wasn't perfect - the Pirates lost points right away when one of their athletes stepped off the mat early in the routine - but it was enough, and Hlady said enough was all she wanted.
"We hit all our choreography points and we didn't lose anything," Hlady said. "That's all I asked them to do, is survive one way or another to stay on top."
Shelby finished fourth, with 578.2 points. The Tigers got off to a very good start with 191.1 points in round one, just 1.4 behind Whitehall for second place, but fell further behind as the meet went along. Like Hart, the Tigers have been revamping things on the fly.
"They put together these rounds at 3:00, right after school today because they had to change (them) right after school again because we lost some team members to sickness," Shelby coach Sarah Schaner said. "I can't be more proud of them. They went out there and pulled it out. They didn't give up."
The Tigers were heavily shorthanded in round three, where they were limited to just one stunt group rather than the usual two because of absences. That contributed to their falling out of third place.
A bright spot was the return of senior Daphne Clark to WMC competition. Clark broke her elbow early this season and it was assumed she would be lost for the year. However, she's been cleared to perform in the first two rounds, and Schaner said her return has been impressive as well as a boost to the team.
"This is her second meet (back)," Schaner said. "We're so thrilled to have her back. She's one of my leading seniors with overall jumps and skills. We're excited."
The Tiger coach added that the team continually responding to challenges even as they continue to come up over and over has made her proud all season.
"I think the biggest lesson they're learning is, they're not giving up on themselves, and they have a group of 12 other girls that aren't giving up on them," Schaner said. "We can't pull out. We can't forfeit. We have to get out there and do our best, no matter what our best looks like. Some days it'll look like a third place. Some days it'll look like a fourth place. I think the biggest thing is, they can have confidence that they know the person next to them is pushing and giving it everything they have."
The Pirates have state finals aspirations despite moving up to Division 3 this year. Hlady knows, though, that it will take higher scores than Hart has been earning in order to get there. She's optimistic that if she can get her full roster together for the meets that count the most, the Pirates have what it takes to return to state again this season.
"Our tumbling has gotten much stronger," Hlady said. "Our team coordination has improved.. We're not done. We're going to be at full strength next week and we're going to just keep plugging away, because we're looking to go back to state."