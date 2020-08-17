Fall sports suddenly have a much different look to them this year after the MHSAA announced Friday afternoon that football season will be moved to the spring due to the risk of transmission of COVID-19.
All other sports, as of now, remain scheduled to take place this fall. The MHSAA said in the announcement that volleyball and soccer, which to date have been permitted to practice but not to play — volleyball teams have had to practice outdoors due to restrictions on indoor gatherings — will receive competition guidelines Wednesday, Aug. 19. The remaining fall sports (in Oceana, that just leaves cross-country) will be able to begin competition on their regularly scheduled dates.
The MHSAA said the proposed spring football season schedule would be outlined over the next few months, with the goal of limiting overlap as much as possible between it and the traditional spring sports. The most likely scenario is a delayed start to the traditional spring sports and condensed seasons for winter sports, football and the spring sports.
“At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a press release announcing the decision. “But while continuing to connect with the Governor’s office, state health department officials, our member schools’ personnel and the Council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall.
“No one is willing to take the risk of COVID being passed on because of a high-risk sport. Decisions have to be made on our other sports as well, but none of those carry the same close, consistent, and face-to-face contact as football.”
The news, as one might expect, was upsetting to county football coaches and players, which went through the first week of practices under the hope and belief that the season would continue as scheduled.
"(There were) a lot of hanging heads," Hart coach Rick Witteveen said of the news. "(We were) pretty frustrated. It's just unfortunate that they let football start, my own personal feeling, and then pulled the plug."
"I just wish they would have maybe given it a little more time to see how things were going," Hesperia coach Doug Bolles said. "We were following our guidelines and we wanted to play. This has been my best year as far as turnout and dedication in the five years I’ve been here at Hesperia."
The general feeling of discontent over practices being permitted to last a week prior to the season delay, as well as disappointment on behalf of players whom coaches said have followed the recommended protocols, was one that was unanimous among all three head varsity coaches in the county. Shelby coach Lorenzo Rodriguez joked about keeping his comments "G-rated" before declining to specifically comment outside of being unhappy about the decision.
Witteveen said he felt the decisions by the collegiate football conferences with teams in the state — most notably the Big Ten and the Mid-American conferences, but also leagues at lower levels — to delay their football seasons to the spring may have been a factor in the MHSAA's decisions. He added that he believed there may have been political pressure at the state level, whether real or perceived; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has gained some attention nationally for being one of the more cautious state leaders amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neither Witteveen nor Bolles was overly optimistic at the prospect of being able to pull off the spring season that is now the MHSAA's goal. Witteveen cited the physical and mental toll it could take on multi-sport athletes to play football in the early spring, a traditional spring sport later in the spring, and then ramp back up to football again in the fall of 2021. He added that he considered it unfair to the other sports in winter and spring that will likely be affected by spring football. Bolles said he was "skeptical" that a spring season could be possible — "50/50 at best".
With football gone for the fall, several athletes may play another fall sport instead. Bolles said a few of his players would likely play soccer through the school's co-op with Walkerville, while a couple may join the cross-country team. Witteveen said he hadn't gotten into that discussion with his Pirates but supports any of them that want to play another fall sport.
"Kids need some normalcy in their lives," Witteveen said.