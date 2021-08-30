HESPERIA — County teams Pentwater, Shelby and Hesperia got their seasons started Wednesday at the Baker Woods Invitational in Hesperia.
Due to various scheduling conflicts among the teams, only Pentwater fielded full scoring teams. The Falcons took second place in the small-school Green division in the girls' race and fourth place in the boys' race. Shelby and Hesperia also competed in the Green division.
Times were very high across the board for runners on the tough Baker Woods course thanks to the unforgiving heat and humidity. Several runners could be seen walking part of the course due to sheer exhaustion.
"I think every team, and we had our struggles as well, had a few kids that struggled in the heat," Hesperia coach Doug Baird said. "Add onto it that Baker Woods is a challenging, tough course. There are no freebie races out there. You have to earn that finish line. Because it's early in the season, and kids may not have prepared the way they should or wanted to (over the summer), if you don't have a high physical fitness it can be tough out there.
"The kids who have been putting in the time tend to have that early-season success. It was a day to test themselves as human beings as far as conditioning. You put a hard course with the humidity and heat, it wasn't easy sailing."
Shelby's Emma Soelberg was the top individual performer, earning first place in the Green division of the girls' race. She posted a time of 24:10.8, beating all other Green division foes by nearly two minutes. Only three Green division runners in the girls' race broke 30 minutes. On the boys' side, Pentwater's Abe VanDuinen finished in third place with a time of 20:24.
Anna VanDuinen was the top Pentwater girls finisher, posting a time of 31:06.4. She placed fourth. Other Falcon runners included Abby Hughes (seventh, 33:23), Lauren Davis (15th, 38:03.1), Emily Schwarz (16th, 40:25.6) and Mackenna Hasil (19th, 46:54.8).
For Shelby, Mya Ramos was eighth (33:34.2), Estephany Guerrero was ninth (34:23.5) and Esmeralda Guerrero was 14th (36:47.6).
Following VanDuinen in the boys' race, Isaac Scouten of Shelby was the only other top-10 finisher from the county, coming in eighth with a time of 21:37.3. Pentwater finishers included James Davis in 15th (23:29.1), Wyatt Roberts in 24th (26:18.2), Campbell Miller in 33rd (29:44.7) and Eli Powers in 34th (30:34.1).
Scouten's Tiger teammates to finish were Thomas Harvell (25th, 26:43.5), Ethan Fessenden (27th, 26:58.4) and Micah Frye (28th, 27:06.5). Hesperia had three finishers: Andrew Sherburn (23rd, 25:49.4), Bowen Robinson (37th, 33:42.7) and Vincente Cruz (34:50.6).