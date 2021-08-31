BENZONIA — All four current county cross-country teams headed north Saturday to compete in the Pete Moss Invitational at Benzie Central. (Walkerville has not yet begun its season.)
Last year the meet was divided into several different races to account for COVID-19 restrictions regarding the size of a race field. But with those restrictions lifted for this year, the traditional small and big-school divisions returned.
As usual, the Hart Pirates were the top performers. Competing in the big-school division, Hart finished fourth out of 25 full teams in the girls' race, and the Pirate boys were eighth out of 20 full teams.
Sophomore Alyson Enns led the four-time defending state champion Pirate girls, placing fifth in a time of 18:15.3. Due in part to smaller race fields last year, this marked the first time in Enns' career that she did not finish in the top two of a race. Freshman Jessica Jazwinski debuted with a strong race, coming in 15th with a time of 19:00.6. Jazwinski, who was the top freshman finisher, entered the season with high expectations due to middle-school times that were on par with some of the top Pirate performers of the recent past.
Audrey Enns, the third prong of the Pirates' imposing top three, placed 25th (19:36.0). Freshman Lexie Beth Nienhuis had a solid debut, placing 45th (20:47.1), and Lauren VanderLaan rounded out the scoring with a time of 21:37.4, placing 67th.
For the Hart boys, Clayton Ackley and Noah Bosley starred. Ackley placed 22nd (16:54.7), with Bosley just behind in 24th (16:56.4). The Pirates also had scoring performances from freshman Max Stitt (60th, 17:46.8), Wyatt Dean (78th, 18:18.2) and Seth Ackley (87th, 18:28.4).
The county's other runners competed in the small-school division. Shelby's boys took 13th place and the girls finished in 16th, each out of 20 full teams. Pentwater's squads each placed 20th, and Hesperia could not post a team score.
Shelby's Emma Soelberg was the county's top finisher, coming in sixth place in the girls' race. Her time was 21:05.8. Her brother Tanner was the top county runner in the boys' race, placing 19th (18:12.6).
Also for the Shelby boys, Isaac Scouten was 37th (18:47.3), Thomas Harvell was 122nd (22:20.6), Ethan Fessenden was 125th (22:24.6) and Micah Frye took 146th (23:43.1). Tiger girls scorers included Aubrey Klotz (79th, 25:46.0), Mya Ramos (121st, 28:25.9), Estephany Guerrero (137th, 29:45.6) and Esmeralda Guerrero (148th, 31:04.2).
Abe VanDuinen led Pentwater with a 28th-place finish in the boys' race (18:30.0). Falcon teammates behind him were James Davis (87th, 20:34.9), Wyatt Roberts (138th, 23:06.9), Eli Powers (161st, 25:22.5) and Campbell Miller (163rd, 25:33.9). The Falcons' girls finishers were Anna VanDuinen (87th, 26:10.8), Emily Schwarz (109th, 27:30.6), Abby Hughes (124th, 28:30.0), Lauren Davis (154th, 32:14.0) and Mackenna Hasil (37:20.7).
For Hesperia, Taylor Stapel was the only girls' finisher in 107th place (27:22.8). Panther boys to finish were Andrew Sherburn (128th, 22:37.0), Bowen Robinson (142nd, 23:25.8), Ben Hasty (170th, 26:18.8) and Lewis Hasty (188th, 41:36.8).