Friday night marked the end of football season in Oceana County, but each team went out, in its own way, on a high note.
Hart’s 54-21 win over White Cloud gave the Pirates a 4-5 season mark, matching the program’s best record this century, setting all kinds of program records, and stoking optimism that 2022 will be a great year for the team. Hesperia finally got on the board in the win column, defeating Shelby 34-20. The Tigers, despite the defeat, had more offensive success than they had had all year coming into the game.
Each team has reason for optimism heading into the off-season. A new West Michigan Conference alignment that will place Hart, Shelby and Hesperia all in the small-school division will take effect next season, lighten up the schedule and give all three schools a chance to compete against less imposing foes than the likes of Whitehall, Oakridge and Montague.
Hesperia 34,
Shelby 20
Hesperia and Shelby each were able to succeed on a level that had eluded them in prior matchups Friday night, but ultimately it was the Panthers who came out on top, 34-20.
The game was competitive most of the way, and the teams were tied at 14 in the third quarter before Hesperia unleashed a 20-0 scoring run.
The Panthers’ offense revolved around Brandon Quinn, who coach David Smith said had been dismissed from the team for disciplinary reasons earlier in the month but returned for the Oct. 8 Manistee game. Quinn capped his season, and Hesperia career, with his best performance of 2021, carrying the ball 29 times for 263 yards and four touchdowns, including his team’s first three scores.
Armando Escobedo also had a strong night for the Panthers, rushing for 99 yards and a score and adding 23 passing yards.
On Shelby’s side, the Tigers gained a season-high 200 offensive yards, and their pushing the game into the third quarter with a tie score marked the best competitive performance of the year. Isaiah Garcia connected with Travis Boughan on an early 30-yard touchdown pass to tie things up at six, and Cade Clement ran one in from 19 yards to even things up again at 14 early in the third. Boughan threw a 61-yard scoring toss to Nick Baffi in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.
“We made some plays,” Shelby coach Phil Fortier said. “I was happy to see that. We made some big plays and got some guys loose. Our consistency is where we need to improve — our ability to execute on a consistent basis. When you look at the offensive numbers, that was our best performance by far.”
Baffi had 95 yards of offense, including that touchdown, and Clement ran for 45 yards. Boughan’s touchdowns passing and receiving accounted for 91 offensive yards.
Blake Stovall had a good day on defense, recording nine tackles, two of them for loss. Clement had seven takedowns.
The Tigers finished 0-9, but Fortier said the season laid the groundwork for what he wants to do with the program. Gains in the win-loss record will start in the off-season, particularly in the weight room, but there was a lot to like for Fortier during the year.
“I think we established some norms as far as our work ethic,” Fortier said. “Our ability to connect with one another, to hold each other accountable, to bring guys along: Those are the types of things that connect your team and make everyone want to do the things they want to do in the off-season. It’s not a grind, it’s not drudgery, it’s fun. We’re going to get after it. We’re all in this together and we’re all going to progress together. We want that kind of feeling around the football team.
“Myself and my staff are more determined than ever, after seeing the way our kids responded this season, to work hard in the offseason, and we look forward to next season and another chance to compete.”
Fortier added that he hopes all 18 players that were on the middle-school team come out for varsity when they get a chance. The Tigers brought the middle-school practices over to where the varsity practices this year specifically to foster that connection.
“We hope that helps develop those relationships before they get here and make them more likely to come out at the high school level,” Fortier said, noting that the middle-schoolers posted a 3-4 record this season.
Attempts to reach Hesperia coach David Smith for comment were unsuccessful at press time.
Hart 54,
White Cloud 21
Hart romped past White Cloud 54-21 Friday night, a win that gave Hart’s 2021 team several superlatives in recent program history. Most notably, the 4-5 season record matched the team’s best this century; it was also accomplished by the 2004 team. The program’s last time with separate two-game winning streaks was 1999, another box the Pirates checked this year.
The 54 points increased the Pirates’ season total to 250 points scored, the most in Hart history dating to 1950 using Michigan-Football.com records. Limiting the Indians to 21 points also kept the team’s points-against total for the season under 300, the first group to accomplish that since 2004.
Beating White Cloud also gave Hart two wins over playoff teams, which was another program first; White Cloud and Holton both made the playoffs. The Pirates came close to a third win over a playoff team this season, but Kent City didn’t make the field despite a winning record.
“One of our goals for the week was to be able to focus and show maturity and finish the season on a high note, control what we can control,” Hart coach Joe Tanis said. “We felt like our guys did that. We had one of our best offensive and defensive performances. We had some injuries to key guys in that game, so it was great to see guys step in and fill some roles.”
Hart scored on two of its first three offensive plays of the game and built a 28-6 lead by halftime. Tanis said a quick start was a point of emphasis for the team all week in practice.
“We felt like we had some things we’d seen on film where we felt we could get some big plays right away,” Tanis said. “We hit them with some trick plays and we were able to get a couple explosive plays that helped us get off to a fast start.”
Tanis has praised his team’s hard work all season, and he said that the team had no problems continuing that work even in the late portion of the season when it became clear the playoffs would not be beckoning. Being able to motivate the team with some of the statistical superlatives the team ended up accomplishing helped make that happen.
“We never really had a point where our kids felt the playoffs were done and the season was over,” Tanis said. “That happens every so often once you get to that five-loss or four-loss mark, and we were never close to that mindset. We focused on some of those goals that we put out in front of them to let them know that what they’re doing is special. We wanted the guys to feel like they were part of something special, especially the senior class, to make them feel like they were part of our success.”
With the season now in the past tense, focus shifts to the offseason, where the biggest gains are made. Tanis said he went to the middle-school football team banquet Monday and spoke to several of the players on that team about how they were a big part of his vision for the program.
“I think the focus for us in the offseason is to win the offseason,” Tanis said. “Just trying to raise our level of commitment across the board and putting in the work so we can earn the right to have success. We definitely want to make the playoffs next year and host a playoff game. We have a lot of work to do and we’re looking forward to getting back at it.”