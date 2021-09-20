It was a rough week in Oceana football, as the three local teams combined to score eight points, all by Hesperia. Bouncing back will be the key if Hart, Shelby and Hesperia are going to be able to enjoy success in week five of the football season.
Shelby vs MCC
Shelby knew it might be in for a long night when one of the top West Michigan Conference teams, Whitehall, came to town, but the Tigers surely hoped they would fare better than the 68-0 defeat they took to the Vikings.
The statistics were hard to swallow. Whitehall only ran 13 offensive plays and scored seven touchdowns on them, adding three more on defense and special teams. Shelby (0-4, 0-3 WMC), meanwhile, had only 31 offensive yards on 41 plays.
As much as there could be highlights offensively, they came from Cade Clement, who gained 25 yards on the ground.
Naturally, Shelby is looking to move on rather than dwell on that outcome, and from that perspective the Tigers have something to look forward to. The Tigers will visit Mason County Central Friday night, and the game projects to be the most winnable so far for Shelby. MCC has taken the field only once so far due to its hybrid schedule and COVID-19 complications, and the Spartans were handled by Ravenna 53-8, similar to the 63-6 score when the Bulldogs faced Shelby in week two.
Tigers’ coach Phil Fortier said the team wants to be “more physical” heading into this week and does not look at a week any differently because of the opponent.
“The question becomes, how will we define success this week?” Fortier said. “Our optimism is grounded in our own improvement as an individual. We preach a lot about always doing your personal best. Whether that be on the field, in the classroom, or at home. There is an inner scoreboard that only each player can see inside their heart.”
Shelby is certainly hoping for on-field improvement, though, in addition to personal development. Taking better angles to the ballcarrier on defense will be a point of emphasis this week.
“We will need to pursue to the ball better on defense and we will have to run the football better than we did last week,” Fortier said. “We will have to win the turnover battle as well.”
MCC relies heavily on Xander Gajeski, who complemented Khole Hofmann a year ago and is now the feature back after Hofmann graduated from Pentwater. Gajeski caught a 60-yard touchdown for the Spartans against Ravenna.
However, as Fortier said, the Tigers need to focus on themselves and their work if they’re going to get in the win column for the first time this season.
“We will continue to solve problems to become a better football team and better people,” Fortier said. “Our Determination, Unselfishness, Discipline, and Effort will allow us to become DUDEs on the field and off.”
Hart vs Oakridge
For the second straight week, Hart’s high hopes to compete with a highly-regarded West Michigan Conference foe were dashed Friday, and the Pirates lost 37-0 to North Muskegon.
The Norsemen scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and cruised from there. Hart coach Joe Tanis called it the team’s worst game of the season by far.
Hart (2-2, 0-2 WMC) did force two turnovers — Parker Hovey recovered a fumble and Revin Gale picked off a pass — but it was a rough night for a program eager to take the next step forward but finding that step more treacherous than it hoped.
“The most disappointing part of the game was how we reacted instead of responding at times,” Tanis said. “I need to do a better job getting our kids mentally prepared for top teams in the WMC. We have a lot of positive things happening in the program right now. but we can’t skip ahead in the process. These tough games are a part of that process. So we’ll just get back to work and focus on being a better version of ourselves this next week.”
Tanis added that now that things are going less well than in the first two weeks, when the Pirates surged to an exciting 2-0 start, the team will learn a lot about itself in its response.
“We will find out how much grittiness we have individually as coaches and players as we prepare for this week and beyond,” Tanis said. “It’s easy to show up and work when you are 2-0.”
Hart faces one of its toughest challenges to date this week as it lines up opposite Oakridge. The Pirates haven’t knocked off the Eagles since 1984 and haven’t been within 20 points of them since 1994.
Adding to the difficulties will be the timing of the game. Oakridge is coming off a lopsided defeat to Montague and will certainly be looking to prove itself.
Hart, Tanis said, definitely needs to improve, although he’s pleased to have a decent base to work off of. He said the team generally plays “clean football” and is not often penalized, which is a good place to start. However, keeping track of assignments, making plays on special teams and keeping all three phases of the game working together will be points of emphasis this week.
“The good news is we know we are capable of doing that,” Tanis said. “So that will be our focus...I love the group of kids we have and expect us to attack this week with greater focus and give our best effort this Friday.”
Oakridge has weapons all over the field for Hart to combat, led by Corey Vanderputte, the team’s top running back. Montague held Vanderputte to 66 yards on the ground, but he’s shown in the past to be capable of breaking a game open. Brenden Raymond had a big game against Whitehall in week two, rushing for three touchdowns.
Hesperia vs Kent City
On paper, Hesperia seemed to have a good shot at scoring a win over Lakeview Friday night. But paper doesn’t account for real-world circumstances.
The real world bit Hesperia hard last week, and the Panthers brought only 16 players to the game, mostly underclassmen, due to COVID-19 contact tracing and injuries. That led to a rough night on the gridiron, and Lakeview dominated the Panthers 49-8.
“Three of five starting linemen were out and we lost another during the game,” Hesperia coach David Smith said. “A couple players were sick during the game, but they toughed it out for the team.”
Brandon Quinn led the offense with 75 yards on the ground, and Armando Escobedo added 69 yards, including the team’s only touchdown. Travis Kurtz had 60 yards on five receptions.
Hesperia (0-4, 0-2 Central State Activities Association Silver) will have to bounce back in order to succeed against Kent City, which has its own issues. The Eagles forfeited last week’s conference game to Morley-Stanwood. No official reason was given for the game cancellation.
Presuming the Eagles can return to the field this week against Hesperia, they’ll be a tall order for the Panthers. The last time Kent City took the field, they pounded Lakeview 48-6 in week three. Kyler Larson, the Eagles’ quarterback went for over 230 yards of total offense in that game, and Mason Westbrook and Kyle Montarusso give him weapons in the offense.
Hesperia is optimistic it will be in better shape for the Friday battle.
“If we can get some players back, especially on the line of scrimmage, that will help us be competitive going forward,” Smith said.