SHELBY — Shelby, Pentwater and Hart all opened their seasons Monday at the Shelby Invitational, played at Oceana Golf Club.
The teams played through cold and wet conditions. Tigers’ coach Fred Inglis said the teams were determined to get their seasons going after opening meets had been postponed.
Shelby finished third as a team at the invitational, which followed a unique scoring format. The top two players from each team played themselves with their scores counting to the team score. The #3 and #4 players from each team played in a best-ball format, in which the better score of the two on a given hole was counted toward the team score. The #5 and #6 players on each team played in a scramble format, where the better of the two shots on each individual attempt was used to determine a score for each hole.
Shelby placed third with a team score of 396, edging Montague by two shots. The difference might have come from Blake Eitniear’s first-ever eagle, which he scored on the par-4 ninth hole. Brandon Rabe led the Tigers with a 93, placing fourth individually. Sam Satterlee shot a 112. The Tigers’ duo of Eitniear and Sadie Dyer shot a scramble total of 82, easily earning the top spot in that group. Hunter Danes and Alayna Garcia totaled a 109 for their best-ball total.
Pentwater finished fifth with a team total of 401, led by Drew Kolenda, who placed third among all golfers competing with a score of 92. Ali Kolenda shot a 104, coming in 10th place individually. Mikey Carlson and Hunter Cornelisse shot a best-ball total of 94, and Nathan Macher and Aubrianna Foster played a scramble to earn a score of 111.
For Hart, Jake VanderWilk was the top seed, and he scored a 110 to lead the Pirates. Braeden Carskadon was close behind with a 112. The duo of Jack Thompson and Chance Alvesteffer shot a best-ball 123, and Koy Bronkema and Caleb Bitely combined for a scramble score of 126.