After months of uncertainty and so many stops and starts, the Oceana County football season is on.
All three local squads return to action this week. Like everyone else in the state, the teams will play their scheduled week four opponents, so teams will be jumping right into their conference slates.
That means tough opening games for Hart, Shelby and Hesperia, who each will take on foes who defeated them a year ago. We’ll find out Friday if any of them can get revenge.
Football season will obviously look different this year amid COVID-19. Attendance has been restricted to two people per player in the game, there will be no marching bands, and the players have to figure out a way to wear masks under their helmets as a precaution.
Hart vs Montague
The Hart Pirates enter the season with more turnover than the other county schools due to a change at the top. Coach Rick Witteveen resigned when the MHSAA moved football season to the spring, and while he expressed a desire to return to the job when they reversed course, the Pirates had already moved in the direction of new coach Eric Anderson, who had recently been hired as an assistant.
Anderson has been around football for many years, including serving as head coach of a semipro team in southwest Michigan at one point, but this will be his first varsity head coaching job.
“I think the district, Rick and the kids were all thrown a curveball and now we’ve got football again, which I don’t think anyone expected,” Anderson said. “I think the district at that point just wanted to move forward, and they had a few options on how they wanted to do that. I was lucky enough to be one of those options.”
Anderson said he is trying to instill a disciplined approach and focus on incremental progress to build up a team that went 1-8 last year and is one of a handful of schools never to make the MHSAA playoffs (a string that will technically end this season, as every school will make the postseason in this abbreviated season).
Anderson has been pleased with the work his team has done over the past month.
“They play hard and they’re great with each other, and they practice hard,” Anderson said. “We’ve been going from basically 4 till 7 (each day), mixing it up. We’re getting into the weight room. That’s going to be an everyday part of our program.”
The Pirates do have some experience coming back, led by quarterback Braeden Carskadon, who had a big game in a season-opening win over Holton but, like the rest of the team, struggled after that. Running back Thomas Tanner and receiver/defensive back Leo Guadarrama also return, and linemen brothers Chance and George Alvesteffer pave the way up front.
Some up-and-comers to watch for include Zane Thomas, Adal Zarzoza, Trayce Tate, Ian Mesler and Rece Schlukebir. Parker Hovey has joined the team. The Charron twins, Kody and Kory, should also be factors.
The Pirates shuttered their JV season due to low numbers a couple of weeks ago, but have since added an unexpectedly large influx of players, so they now have close to 30 players. Anderson said he’s hoping to schedule a couple of JV games to get the younger kids some playing time, but also plans to rotate them into some varsity games when possible.
It could be a rough go against Montague to start the season; the Wildcats have been a powerhouse program the past few years, playing in the 2018 state finals and nearly making the 2019 title game as well. The ‘Cats bring back star quarterback Drew Collins, Grand Valley State commit Walker Martin up front, running back Dylan Everett, and a strong cast of characters on the defensive side of the ball. Anderson is realistic about what Friday will bring.
“We’re just instilling patience,” Anderson said. “The big thing when you come out of a game like a Montague or an Oakridge is to find a way to find success in each game and avoid injury. Playing with the right kind of attitude (is important) so the kids come out of it with success.”
Hesperia vs Lakeview
With Hart moving on, Witteveen still had the coaching bug, so he has joined the Hesperia staff as defensive coordinator. Head coach Doug Bolles has a solid group of returning players to build on as the Panthers try to continue the improvement they showed last year, when they went 3-6.
Hesperia has veteran Johnny Majersky set to take the snaps at quarterback behind a solid line led by Jarrett Budde, Mason Taylor and Gabe Prado. Junior Brandon Quinn and sophomore Armando Escobedo got some time last year and look to step into bigger roles this season. Bolles also has his eyes on Kile Pomeroy a returning fullback and linebacker that “will make some big plays for us”.
The Panthers also add a few new athletes to look for. Mack Baird, who didn’t play last season, is back for his senior year and should play a big role. Allister Arnold, Sam Koch, River Roberson and Jesus Santillan, who’s come over in the co-op arrangement with Walkerville, are new names that could make an impact.
Hesperia will have more depth, dressing over 30 players for varsity, although it comes at the cost of a JV team, as the Panthers’ numbers at the lower classes aren’t high. However, it should help the team at the varsity level to have more available players.
Hesperia’s opener against Lakeview could be a close one. Last year, the Panthers hung in the game until injuries led to the Wildcats pulling away. Morley-Stanwood and Kent City should be the favorites in the Central State Activities Association Silver, but Bolles said his team is focused on enjoying the opportunity it has to play and keeping healthy amidst the pandemic.
“We’re all just excited that we’re getting the opportunity to play this fall and we’re going to take one game at a time and enjoy the moment,” Bolles said. “It’s mind over matter, really. You can make excuses or you can just follow the guidelines and move forward and we’ve chosen the move forward approach. At least we’re playing. Why complain?”
Shelby vs N. Muskegon
The Shelby Tigers are as ready as anybody to play, although the Tigers face a tough task in their opener against North Muskegon.
Shelby has several returning players that should lead the team. Quarterback Lorenzo Rodriguez is back for his senior season. Xavier Wallace and Griffin Fraass are the team’s top returning rushers, and Payton Mero leads the receiving corps. Coach Lorenzo Rodriguez, dad of the quarterback, might be most excited about his veteran line, led by Sam Cederquist, Sam Routley, Isaac Aebig and Zach TenBrink.
“They’ll be really key,” Rodriguez said.
Shelby looks for big things out of Nick Baffi, who brings more speed to the offense. He’ll get his chances with the ball.
“He’s just a naturally agile, quick kid,” Rodriguez said of Baffi. He’s a fast-twitch type of athlete, which gives people headaches in open space.”
The coach said it’s been tough on his kids dealing with the uncertainty of whether there would be a football season, but they’re getting more excited by the day to return to the field on Friday night.
“We’ve continuously told our kids to prepare like we’re going to play a game Friday night,” Rodriguez said. “I think the attitude change has been a boost now that we know we’re going to play. I think it’s been welcome news for our kids. You can see the spark.”
The Tigers have only won four games since the 2013 season, but Rodriguez is optimistic for improvement in 2020.
“I feel we’ve got a good team this year that will take strides forward from the past couple years,” Rodriguez said. “The work ethic and team unity, it’s different. This team has a whole different feel to it.”
It won’t be easy in week one with the Tigers traveling south to face North Muskegon, which has posted winning records seven of the last eight years and made the playoffs the last three. The Norsemen consistently have good athletes on the perimeter that can make life tough for opposing defenses.
“North Muskegon’s going to come at us,” Rodriguez said. “They’re going to go downhill with the power run. They’ve got some good athletes over there. They always seem to have some great speed. Defensively, we’re looking at an even front, stunts, and a solid cover 3. We’ll have to bring our A game.”