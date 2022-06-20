A strong group of athletes earned postseason recognition in softball this season in Oceana County.
Seven county athletes in all earned all-conference first team honors. District champion Hart put three players on the West Michigan Conference first team: catcher Skylar Smith, pitcher Finley Kistler and outfielder Gabby Quijas.
Smith was the Pirates' offensive star, dominating the district tournament by hitting for the cycle against county foe Hesperia, including a game-tying home run to lead off the seventh inning. Her batting averages and on-base percentages were sky high, at least in part because opposing coaches consistently walked her in close-game situations. She also played strong defense behind the plate.
Kistler was Hart's game-one starter in doubleheaders all season. She began the season with a shortened no-hitter against Mason County Eastern and displayed a knack for keeping her team in games. She had standout efforts against North Muskegon and Whitehall, giving up only three runs each and striking out a combined 15 in complete-game victories, and also pitched the Pirates past Ludington in the Larson's tournament to help Hart win the title there.
Quijas was named to the WMC team as an outfielder, but also did a lot of pitching for the Pirates as the game-two starter. Quijas pitched the Larson's championship-game win over Mason County Central in May and proved to be strong in relief as well when needed.
Shelby catcher Kaylynn Clark was also named to the all-WMC team. Clark was a consistent offensive producer for the Tigers, collecting several multi-hit games, and was a constant presence behind the plate as well.
Hesperia placed two players on the Central State Activities Association Silver first team: Ali Townsend and Emmet Tinkham. Both Panthers were terrific offensively throughout the season. Townsend's biggest day was a seven-hit performance in a doubleheader sweep of Lakeview in May, and she also had a four-hit game that included two triples and five runs scored against White Cloud. Tinkham had a grand slam home run in a win over Morley-Stanwood and banged out multiple hits in several games for Hesperia.
In the West Michigan D League, Kenney was named to the first team due to a spectacular individual season. The Alma signee struck out nearly 300 batters while displaying impeccable control throughout the season, threw several shortened no-hitters and authored her best career game - 18 strikeouts, two hits and a walk - in a district championship upset of Holton, winning the Falcons' first title since 1995. (She had also struck out 20 White Cloud batters earlier that day in the semifinals.) She was also Pentwater's best hitter, smashing a home run in the Falcons' county tournament championship run and collecting a slew of multi-hit games.
The county also had several players honored beyond the first-team stars. Pentwater catcher Crysta Cluchey earned second-team honors in the WMD. In the WMC, Hart's Morgan Marvin and Shelby's Daphne Clark received honorable mention - Marvin as an outfielder and Clark as a pitcher. Emma Joppich, Hesperia's top pitcher, earned honorable mention in the CSAA Silver.