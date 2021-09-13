FREMONT — Shelby junior Emma Soelberg topped county finishers with a second-place run Saturday at the Fremont Hill & Bale Invitational.
Soelberg and her Tiger teammates ran in the large-school division of the race, placing fifth. The Shelby boys took fourth place. Hesperia's boys squad placed fifth in the small-school division.
Soelberg ran a time of 21:17.7. She wasn't the only top-10 finisher in the county, as Hesperia's Stephen Priese placed fifth in the small-school boys' race, earning a time of 20:05.6.
Also for the Tiger girls, Mya Ramos placed 30th (26:36.5) and Aubrey Klotz was 32nd (27:33.7). Estephany Guerrero was 45th (31:07.6) and Esmeralda Guerrero finished 47th (33:58.8).
Tanner Soelberg led the Shelby boys, taking 15th place (18:56.8), and Isaac Scouten wasn't far behind in 19th (19:30.4). Thomas Harvell was 31st (22:04.3), Micah Frye was 34th (22:14.1) and Ethan Fessenden placed 39th (23:29.4).
Along with Priese, Hesperia teammate Bowen Robinson finished 23rd in the small-school race (22:36.4) and Andrew Sherburn was 26th (22:59.9). Ethan O'Neil (36th, 26:22.98), Ben Hasty (42nd, 31:04.3) and Lewis Hasty (45th, 42:57.4) also scored for the team.
In the girls' race, Alivia Tomaras placed 22nd (27:10.3) and Abbigayle Hasty was 34th (40:20.3). Walkerville made its season debut in the race but had only one finisher, Julie Sheehy, who was 26th (28:06.4).