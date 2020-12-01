Eight months ago, winter sports seasons were the first derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic when basketball seasons were halted. Among the teams affected were Shelby and Pentwater boys basketball, which had each advanced to the district finals and never got to find out if they would have earned a title.
Now, those sports are being affected once again due to the MHSAA's pause of high school sports activity, which was forced by new precautions in place from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The pause is slated to last at least through Dec. 8, with winter sports game action already pushed into the new year even if the pause is lifted on schedule.
Few winter teams, if any, in the county entered the winter with higher expectations than the Hart girls basketball squad, which has won two district titles in a row and returns five players with starting experience, including all-state honorable mention performer Jayd Hovey.
With those high hopes, it's no surprise that the Pirates were disappointed, although not terribly surprised, when the pause was announced.
"There was disappointment," Pirates' coach Travis Rosema said, noting the news wasn't delivered in person since it broke on a Sunday evening. "We have a lot of girls in the program, JV and varsity, who have put a lot of time in and want to play the season, so there's definitely some disappointment.
"I wasn't very surprised. Given the increase in positive cases prior to practice starting, I assumed it would happen at some point. I wasn't shocked by the decision. We have to be safe and make sure it's safe for the athletes to play."
The Pirates had laid out an ambitious schedule for themselves, including a battle with state power Kent City, which Rosema said is currently set to be the team's season opener in January. They also scheduled a game with Ludington, although those plans had fallen through prior to the shutdown.
Like all sports teams, the Pirate girls are familiar with the challenges they'll face for at least the next week, having dealt with them during the Stay Home, Stay Safe orders early in the pandemic. Of course, during those weeks, the weather was mostly hospitable; now that we're in December, athletes can't count on being able to do outside work as much.
Still, Rosema said he's encouraged his players to do whatever they can to try to "stay ready".
"Obviously with the weather changing, it'll be tough to get outside," Rosema said. "But we talked about controlling what we can control. Staying in shape, getting shots up, even if it's in the living room."
Staying in shape might be the harder part for the Pirates. Rosema said the program has emphasized work in the weight room this off-season, which obviously is not an option at present. Several players on the team took advantage of that emphasis and made gains in strength and muscle over the summer. Some players may have workout equipment available in their houses, but others may not.
The push for increased physical strength is all part of an ethos in the program not to be content with what the team has done the past two seasons.
"We can't just sit and think that we were a triple-OT game (against Montague) or one free throw away from winning the conference, or that we've won (the district) two years in a row," Rosema said. "That won't help us win this year. We need to stay focused and continue to get better."
Hesperia wrestling doesn't carry quite the same level of expectation into the season as do the Hart girls hoopsters, but the Panthers are no less hungry to start the 2020-21 campaign, especially since all but one of the 2019-20 team's roster is slated to return, including two all-state performers. Like Rosema, Hesperia coach Doug Baird betrayed little surprise at the decision made by MDHHS.
"It's a letdown for sure," Baird said. "But the MHSAA is doing the best they can. What I'd want to express to people is we're in a weird, unique time that none of us have traversed before. we have to be as flexible as we can."
Baird added that he knows MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl well from Uyl's time in charge of wrestling and cross-country. Uyl has his own children that play sports, including a senior athlete, Grant, at DeWitt.
"He knows that we all want seasons," Baird said.
Baird, of course, has his own senior son, Mack, who ran for the Panthers' cross team this year and is in line for a senior wrestling season. Mack has twice been an all-state wrestler and would certainly love to have a shot at accomplishing that feat a third time.
However, that senior season has already been cut short by the pandemic in more ways than one. Even before the latest sports shutdown, wrestling was slated to be affected more than most sports, as you'd expect given its obvious potential for virus transmission. High school teams are set to be limited to one competition a week, which can be, at maximum, a quad. That is far different than wrestling's normal schedule, which often consists of a quad as well as a large weekend tournament most weeks.
Prior to the shutdown, the MHSAA hadn't gone as far as to discuss how these limitations would affect a potential individual state tournament, which consist of far more than four schools sending their wrestlers to district and regional meets throughout the state.
"We might have five or eight-week seasons," Baird said. "That's just what I'm thinking. I think they want to give as many kids their chances to enjoy their senior years as possible. The more precautions we take as a West Michigan community, the more chances our kids will have in education and educational athletics."
In the meantime, Baird is also trying to keep his athletes ready to go. Certainly physical conditioning is key in the sport, but as young high schoolers see more and more opportunities go by the boards, staying strong mentally is just as important.
"I've been in education a long time, and coaching since 1989," Baird said. "We're all at a heightened anxiousness.
"That's one of our biggest challenges, is to keep people comfortable. It's different. I try to tell my son the same thing. It's going to be different, but we're certainly hoping that all the hard work we've put in, we can show (the results). If it doesn't happen, the idea on the other side is that the kids learned a lot of lessons from all of this."
Baird has already weighed the possibility of changing the way he prepares his wrestlers if a season gets going in January. With each wrestler likely to take the mat far fewer times than they normally would, the coach said training might be more of a point of emphasis as opposed to the sparring that often comprises a wrestling practice.
"(Assistant coach Mark Arbogast) and I have talked about changing up how we do things," Baird said. "Maybe a little less grind and a little more training. There will be a lot less matches. The hard training we've done in the past, we may have to sacrifice some of that to have a season and let the kids' talents take over from there."
As a coach and a dad, Baird badly wants a season to take place. Many of the wrestlers already lost their spring sports earlier this year, and Baird knows his team badly wants to compete.
"I'd be deeply hurt if the kids weren't able to compete," Baird said. "I want all the kids to have a great experience. I hope the kids hang tough and try to see the season through with as much positivity as possible."
In another uncertain period, speculation has reigned over what may come of the winter sports seasons. Like Baird, Rosema said any way a season can take place is a way his team will support.
"I'm all for having a season, no matter any way we can fit it in," Rosema said. "If it goes into March and April, that would be great. I understand they have to get spring sports in. If we get 10 or 15 games and jump into the tournament, that's fine by me. I just want the girls to have a chance to play."