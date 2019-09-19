The Crystal Valley Care Fund Scramble was held Saturday at Benona Shores Golf Course to raise money for the local organization, which helps county residents in need. In all, $6,900 was raised for the fund via players, volunteers and local business donations.

The winners of the scramble were Jay Campagna, Corey Parmalee, Rodger Jackson and Brianna Hukill. The foursome combined for a score of 54. They won by two shots over the second-place group of Dominic Garza, Jake Flood, Tyler Hodges and Ramon Rosas.