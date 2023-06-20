Davis scores hole in one Jun 20, 2023 Jun 20, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Mike Davis scored a hole-in-one at Benona Shores last Saturday.Davis used a 7-iron to score the ace on hole No. 10 from 177 yards away.Witnesses were Joe Symons and Garrett Grantz. Tags Golf Sports Featured Local Savings More Sports BaseballBasketballFootballNationalOutdoorsSoccerSoftballVolleyball Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Oceana's Herald Journal: Breaking News Oceana's Herald Journal: Headlines Coronavirus Updates Shoreline Steals & Deals You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists What's Trending Sold out Electric Forest expects over 50,000 people next weekend Going green; This year’s National Asparagus Festival Banquet and Pageant featured emerald gowns, sparkling crowns, nary a frown Police, emergency activity Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView