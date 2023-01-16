It quickly became clear that Hart’s girls basketball team wasn’t going to take it easy on Hesperia as they blew through the Panthers for an 81-6 victory on Monday.

The contest between the Pirates and Panthers was one that featured two programs in dramatically different circumstances. Hart came in red-hot, undefeated in West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division play and fresh off defeating Mason County Central – the only other team that challenged them for the number one spot in the conference standings.

“Winning against Mason County Central was big for us. It put us on top by a game,” Hart head coach Travis Rosema said. “The conference isn’t what it was last year. We have some teams that aren’t quite where we’re at.”

Hesperia on the other hand, rested at the bottom of the conference and hadn’t etched in a win since their first game of the season back in November.

From the opening tip, the Pirates took control with easy buckets in the paint, a good majority of which were in transition as a result of steals. Deploying a full-court press early, the Pirates were able to clamp down on Hesperia, often not even allowing them to cross half-court following in-bound passes.

“It’s great to hold a team to 6 (points), but we press and have a mentality of coming out and being aggressive,” Rosema said. “We can let them get it over half-court, but we work on being aggressive and it’s not in our mentality to just let a team score”

The Pirates sure didn’t let up on that aggressive mentality and surely weren’t about to let Hesperia score. In fact, Hesperia only managed to put up a single point in the first quarter as Grace Weberg (4 points) hit one of two free throw attempts.

Addi Hovey (16 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals) was on fire in the first frame, putting up 11 points and propelling her team to an early 32-1 lead. Hovey cooled off down the stretch however, allowing Abby Hicks (20 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals, 4 assists) to showcase her speed and ability to track the ball.

Hicks’ 7 steals were turned into quick points the other way nearly every time and she was also vital in pulling down rebounds and creating second chances for the Pirates.

“I just love basketball and I want to have my hands on the ball at all times,” Hicks said. “I want to get in there and get the ball. People don’t see me coming when we play, so I sneak up on them.”

Scoring slowed in the second half, as the Pirates were content to be patient and let the clock tick down. By the end of the third quarter, their lead had swelled to 62-6, allowing them to insert other players for minutes that could prove valuable down the stretch.

Among those getting more time were Molly Dessauer (6 points) and Sydney Goodrich (4 points). Both accounted for quality points in the fourth quarter and pushed the lead out further.

Though Hesperia’s roster isn’t as loaded as Hart’s, their offensive performance likely took a hit with lead scorer Mia Milner departing from the team. The Panthers’ loss dropped them to 1-8 overall and they still have yet to win a conference game.

With the win, Hart pushed their overall record to 6-2 and a perfect 5-0 inside the WMC Rivers Division and with a win over MCC, they like their chances the rest of the way.

“I feel we’re in control of our destiny, but we can’t let it slip,” Rosema said. “It was a couple of years ago where we were in the same spot, but we lost to Whitehall and got nothing. We have to stay on the gas.”