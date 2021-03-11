BALDWIN — Pentwater lost a high-scoring battle to conference-leading Baldwin Wednesday night in West Michigan D League action, 74-61.
The host Panthers scored 31 fourth-quarter points to erase a three-point Falcons' lead after three frames. The game was physical and emotional, with 62 combined free throws for the two teams and three technical fouls whistled, all on Baldwin.
Khole Hofmann had a big night for the Falcons (6-3, 3-3 WMD) in defeat, scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr added 14 points, and Jack Stoneman had a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards. Baldwin star Carmelo Lindsey went for 21 points.
PENTWATER (61) Bringedahl 1 0-0 2, Werkema-Grondsma 2 0-0 6, Plummer-Eisenlohr 4 3-8 14, Hofmann 9 9-12 27, Macher 1 0-0 2, Stoneman 4 2-9 10. Totals 21 14-29 61.
BALDWIN (74) Palmer 3 8-13 15, Hibma 0 2-2 2, Lindsey 7 5-10 21, McKinney 5 3-6 13, Mack 1 0-0 2, McNeely 4 1-2 8, Pancio 3 0-0 8, Hawkins 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 19-33 74.
Pentwater....15 9 22 15 — 61
Baldwin........ 8 19 16 31— 74
Three-point goals — Pentwater 5 (Werkema-Grondsma 2, Plummer-Eisenlohr 3), Baldwin 3 (Palmer, Lindsey 2). Total fouls — Pentwater 22, Baldwin 22. Fouled out — Bringedahl, Hofmann, Palmer, Hibma, McNeely. Technical fouls— Austin, Palmer, Hibma.