FREMONT — Three Shelby wrestlers will continue their individual seasons after advancing from Saturday's Division 3 district tournament in Fremont.

Highlighting those three is 189-pound senior Jakob Whitlow, who picked up a district championship with three straight victories by pin in the tournament. His finals victory came over Tri-County's Jacob Prestia.

At 285, Zachary Parker also reached the finals, coming in second place. Parker scored a pair of pin victories before falling to Orchard View's Jordan Tuttle in the finals.

Lorenzo Rodriguez was Shelby's third regional qualifier, coming in fourth place at 145. Rodriguez went 3-2 on the day, including wins in his first two matches. He narrowly defeated Comstock Park's Julio Huerta, 2-1, in the blood round to secure his place at the regionals.

Miguel Guerra won a pair of matches at the districts at 112 and reached the blood round before falling short of qualification. Randall Parker and Zac Griffes each won one match for the Tigers.

