SHELBY — Pentwater's Drew Kolenda scored a hole-in-one Thursday on his way to earning medalist honors at the Benona Shores Invitational.
The ace is Kolenda's third lifetime, and it sparked him to score 70, topping individual performers at the meet. The Falcons finished in fourth place as a team, scoring a 324.
Ali Kolenda placed fifth individually, shooting a 76. Nathan Macher and Aubriana Foster combined for an 88 in a two-person scramble format, and Mikey Carlson shot a 90.
Also at the meet, Shelby shot a 336 to finish in seventh place, and Hart posted a 362, taking eighth.
For the Tigers, Brandon Rabe led the way with an 81, and Sam Satterlee shot an 82. Blake Eitniear had an 86 and Hunter Danes shot an 87. Braeden Carskadon paced Hart with an 84, and Jake VanderWilk added a 92.