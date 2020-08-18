MEARS — While 2020 may be remembered by many as the summer of COVID, it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm by young golfers to participate in the annual Dunes Junior Golf Tour at Golden Sands Golf Course. The tour, which consists of three one-hour educational sessions on Wednesdays and competitive play on Thursdays, concluded on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Alicia Kolenda, who owns the course with husband Bill, said the program drew about the same number of players as normal this year, “about 112 kids”. However, she added that repeat attendance increased.
“We had an uptick for them coming every week,” Kolenda said. “We have kids that come from all over the world to play here. Some are from the country of Georgia...They have cottages up here and they come to play. A lot of those people came to their cottage for the entire summer, so instead of coming for just a week or two they were able to come for the whole five-week program.”
Players who participated this year posted even lower scores than the tour is used to; Kolenda said that one player, a Ludington High School girl who had never golfed before, learned and grew enough in the game that she went out for and made the Orioles’ golf team. And the gains didn’t just come from teenagers, either.
“We had some great scores, even for the little kids,” Kolenda said. “We had so many pars, even from the eight, nine and 10-year-olds. The skills were shining through.”