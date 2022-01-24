Hesperia was blitzed early by Holton Friday night and couldn't recover, taking a 75-32 defeat.
The first quarter was a Red Devil onslaught, as the hosts outscored Hesperia 32-0. The Panthers couldn't do much to slow Holton down in the second quarter, either, giving up 28 points.
Hesperia (1-7, 0-5 Central State Activities Association Silver) was again without four varsity players, forcing JV call-ups into the fray.
"Holton outmatched us and had more experience," Panthers' coach Andrew Worcester said. "I continue to remind our guys that their time for success is coming and to remember what it feels like during these moments. I want them to use moments like this in their young careers as motivation."
Maddox Mosley led Hesperia with 18 points in the game.