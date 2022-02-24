Shelby dominated on the boards and played efficient offense Wednesday night to earn a 65-47 road victory over Orchard View.
The Tigers (11-6) were great on offense in the first half, building a 40-19 halftime advantage, and the Cards couldn't get any closer than 14 points after that.
The Tigers grabbed 46 rebounds to the Cardinals' 18, with Joseph Hayes outrebounding OV's entire team with his 20. Hayes also poured in 27 points, continuing a spectacular season for him. Shelby had a season-best 17 assists as a team on 25 made field goals.
Bishop Lee scored 23 points for Shelby and had eight rebounds. Mason Garcia had another great game passing, with seven assists.