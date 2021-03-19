WHITE CLOUD — Hesperia senior Emily Bayle became the top scorer in Hesperia basketball history, for either boys or girls, Friday night in the Panthers' 50-42 loss to White Cloud.
Bayle scored 17 points in the game, bringing her career total to 1,268, two ahead of previous record-holder Mike Clark.
"Congratulations to her on a great career at Hesperia," Panthers' coach Vince Grodus said.
Bayle also had seven rebounds in the loss. Emmi Tinkham posted 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The game was close all the way through, but the Indians won the third quarter 19-10, which proved to be the decisive margin.