HESPERIA — Hesperia senior Emily Bayle has had some special performances in green and white, but Friday night against Holton, she may have taken the cake.
Bayle posted a spectacularly gaudy 36 points and 20 rebounds against the Panthers' area rival, almost single-handedly carrying Hesperia to a 47-37 win.
A big part of Bayle's performance was clutch free throw shooting. She hit 12-of-13 attempts at the charity stripe, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers (5-5, 2-5 Central State Activities Association Silver) sputtered early on offense, trailing 9-5 after a quarter, but had the lead by halftime and extended it in the third quarter before hanging on.