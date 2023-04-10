HART – Pentwater may have looked a bit outmatched when they took the track on Saturday at the Hart & Sole Music Invite. With two D2 and three D3 schools in attendance, Pentwater was just one of two from D4.
That didn’t stop the Falcons from having themselves an impressive outing, particularly on the boys side. From the sprinters to the long distance runners, everybody made their mark.
Junior Abe VanDuinen was the most impressive of the crop, delivering two impressive finishes in the 1600m and 3200m events. VanDuinen started with a fourth place finish in the 1600m (4:42.49) before doubling down and finishing runner-up to Hart’s Clayton Ackley in the 3200m (10:20.63).
VanDuinen is the Falcons’ top long distance runner, a niche he dominates for the team.
“Abe already set a school record in his very first meet,” Fatura said. “He broke the 3,200-meter record and is looking to break the 1,600-meter record. (Abe) and his sister Anna VanDuinen have been training hard all winter and it really shows. They both have very specific goals for the season.”
That wasn’t the only Pentwater runner who impressed. Two additional Falcons posted top ten finishes in their track events for the boys.
Senior Lane Rood – one of Pentwaters’ fastest sprinters – took seventh in the 100m (12.47) before nabbing sixth in the 400m (55.23). Rood also took the final leg of Pentwater’s 4x100m relay, a group that took third place in that event. Sophomores Will Werkema-Grondsma and Kaleb Brown along with freshman Logan Fatura were all along for that ride.
Brown and Werkema-Grondsma were both impressive in the long jump as well. Brown (18’2.5”) took fourth place overall, while Werkema-Grondsma (17’5”) finished tenth.
“Will Werkema-Grondsma is no stranger to the sports world,” Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. “He has not done track since he was in 6th grade. After our first meet, it is clear he is going to be a valuable addition to our team, particularly in the relays as we needed to fill the holes left by Reydyn Hugo and Campbell Miller who graduated. Lane Rood and Kaleb Brown are two to watch this season as well.”
The girls had a harder go of it, but still turned in some impressive performances. The Falcons’ girls team was most impressive in the field events.
Junior Mackenna Hasil nailed two top ten placements in the throwing events. Hasil started off with a runner-up finish in shot put (28’5.25”) and a sixth place finish in the discus (67’7”).
Sophomore Isabel Lopez also finished tenth in the long jump with a distance of 12’7.5”.
Showing they belong is important, but Erika Fatura knows the most important thing for her team is chasing personal records.
“As always, we put a big focus on personal records. We love the sport so much, as it is quantitative and easy to measure growth,” Fatura said. “Having these athletes believe in themselves, set goals, see the results of hard work, support their teammates and strive to do their best is what coaching is all about.”