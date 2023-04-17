MEARS – Pentwater’s golf team hit the course for the first time on Tuesday, April 11 hosting Brethren, Bear Lake and Mesick at Golden Sands Golf Course. The Falcons claimed first place by a wide margin, scoring a 156 team total.
Golfing in the Falcons’ one spot was senior Drew Kolenda, son of Pentwater’s head coach Alicia Kolenda. Drew was one of three Pentwater golfers to medal individually, scoring a 35 which was just two over par.
Drew’s score earned him a first place finish individually and his impressive performance was highlighted by two birdies.
Joining him as individual medalists were Hunter Cornelisse and Elias Marjasalo who tied for second place with a pair of 39s. For Cornelisse, this marked his best outing of the year thus far. Marjasalo has transitioned his game well as a foreign exchange student and figures to be a big piece for Pentwater this year.
Marjasalo is one of four exchange students on the team this year as Mimi Sinnong, Isabel Lopez and Carmen Garceran will compete as well. Tuesday was Sinnong’s first time playing nine complete holes of golf.
Rounding out the team’s scoring was Alivia Kolenda with a score of 43. Mikey Carlson and Nathan Macher completed Pentwater’s top six finishers, with both scoring a 45.
Alicia Kolenda was enthusiastic about the improvement some of her other athletes showed. Bode Powell (45) dropped three strokes, Jack Roberts (58) dropped four and Eli Cook (66) knocked off eight strokes.
All together, Pentwater (156) blew out the competition in their West Michigan D League opener. Bear Lake and Brethren, who are a co-op program, notched a 234 team score while Mesick managed a 239.