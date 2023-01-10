Make it three straight for Rick Zoulek and the Tigers of Shelby as they continue to fight back from an 0-5 start that left them circling the drain within the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division. Their current win streak started before the holidays as they took down Manistee, but Hesperia and Newaygo became the Tigers’ latest victims when the calendar turned the page on a new year.

Shelby didn’t waste any time pulling out in front of Hesperia in a 64-30 victory within the WMC Rivers Division on Friday.

While Hesperia head coach Andrew Worcester had his sights set on taking down Shelby’s Rick Zoulek – someone he said he has great respect for – the Panthers struggled mightily on both ends of the floor.

After Hesperia’s Matteo Materdomini knocked down a triple to start off the night, the Panthers fell victim to the Tigers’ driving ability. Each of Shelby’s starting five found the bottom of the net in the first quarter, doubling the Panthers’ output and coming away with a 16-8 lead.

“A lot of other guys started to get comfortable with our offense and defense tonight,” Zoulek said. “That’s the result of doing the right things and working at practice. We’ve got to keep doing that because there’s a lot of tough teams in our league.”

The Tigers continued to build on their lead in the second, riding a trio of Wyatt Dickman (12 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists), Bishop Lee (18 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) and Griffin Olmstead (7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals). By halftime, they had built up a 20 point lead.

The scoring didn’t stop in the second half either as Shelby outscored Hesperia 27-13, including a third quarter that saw their defense halt the Panthers completely, not allowing a single point.

“It makes it so much easier when our defense plays like this. That way, if we only score once or twice out of the four or five times we have the ball, we still build a lead because our defense can shut them down, Zoulek said. “We need that because our offense is very average overall.”

Shelby returned home this past Monday, as Newaygo – a team capable of running up the score – looked to end the Tigers’ streak. Lee (23 points, 8 rebounds) wasn’t having it however as he propelled his team out to a 28-22 lead with 14 points in the first half.

Rebounding was key in that contest and the Tigers benefitted from their bigs crashing the boards effectively. Shelby hauled in 29 total rebounds, 11 of which came off the offensive glass and created second-chance opportunities for the offense.

“We haven’t been doing a good job of that (rebounding),” Zoulek said. “We don’t have that one dominant rebounder, but I have three guys that are 6’2” and when all of them go after the glass we can be a little tougher. Second shots make a huge difference. We’re not the greatest shooters in the world, so we need those extra chances.”

The Tigers coasted through the third quarter with the lead, but found themselves backed against a wall late in the fourth. Newaygo quickly chipped the deficit to just two-points, but Shelby’s defense found their footing to stave off a comeback and hold on 46-40.

If you asked Zoulek before the holidays what hindered his team the most, chemistry would be the first words of his lips. As it turns out, Zoulek is still learning what skills and positions benefit his players individually.

“I’m finally finding the right places for people and that’s part of my job,” Zoulek said. “I feel pretty good with our eight-man rotation and they’re starting to feel comfortable with it. Trey Waller was one that we had to figure out. I had him out on the wing for a while, but he loves to crash and bang inside. It took me too long to realize he likes to do that, but I finally figured it out. I’m still learning too.

“We’ve had some really good practices, open gyms and scrimmages with our alumni over break. Those really helped us and I could see the difference by the end of that break. We’re starting to understand how hard we have to play and how tough we have to be defensively. I hope this one was a good step forward for us.”

Shelby moves to 3-5 overall, but two of those victories came against non-conference opponents. The Tigers will look to make headway in their conference with their current record there sitting at 1-3.