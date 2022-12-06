Hesperia’s boys basketball team started their season on Monday evening at home and while a 64-36 loss to Baldwin isn’t what they envisioned, they did see glimpses of greatness from sophomore Ian Fox.
Fox may have been the star of the night, but his contributions began in the second half. The first half was highlighted by the Panthers’ Italian exchange student at point guard Matteo Materdomini (8 points).
“Mateo’s a natural and he was able to get it up the court quick enough to make really good passes,” Hesperia head coach Andrew Worcester said. “In our set plays, he’s able to pass really well to our post Ethan O’Neil.”
Materdomini ran the offense in the game’s first two quarters, finding a bulk of Hesperia’s scoring opportunities, often in transition where he used his speed to separate from defenders. Unfortunately, that simply wasn’t enough as the Panthers headed to halftime down by a 32-13 margin.
Coming out of the locker room, there was a noticeable improvement in Hesperia’s offense as the Panthers were able to find a lot more opportunities to score. Along with Materdomini, Bryce Billings (4 points), Zach Glenn (4 points) and Blake Hernandez (2 points) started getting involved.
The same could not be said on the defensive side however, as Baldwin continually pushed the ball down the court, beating Hesperia to the rim for quick layups.
“What this game came down to was defensive rebounds and getting that transition defense going,” Worcester said. “We just couldn’t get back quick enough to stop the ball and that’s been an Achilles Heel for quite some time now. A lot of their (Baldwin’s) points were transition buckets or second chance opportunities. We need to hit the boards harder and we need to stop the ball in transition.”
Baldwin saw heavy involvement from upperclassmen as SJ Hossler (17 points) and Carmelo Lindsey (24 points) continually burned the Panthers from beyond the arc.
The fourth quarter is where Hesperia saw a potential star in the making as Fox took the floor for a hefty load of minutes.
“I was really impressed with Ian Fox. He’s a sophomore and I thought he had a huge defensive lift for us that also turned into his offense,” Worcester said. “He’s got a lot of skills and was able to capitalize on that.
“I’ve really been on the fence about putting Ian into the starting lineup, so now we’re going to investigate that and see how it goes. I think those two (Fox and Materdomini) working together is only going to improve.”
Fox (12 points) exploded in the fourth quarter, stealing the ball away from opponents and quickly pushing towards the hoop and finishing with touch. Those quick transition opportunities also often turned into fouls on Baldwin that gave the Panthers extra points at the free throw line.
Hesperia (0-1) played extremely well, especially without typical stars Maverick McKinnon and Maddox Moseley. With the emergence of Fox and Materdomini, Hesperia could be a major threat to teams in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division once league play begins.