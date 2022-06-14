The annual Bob & Mary Ann Hukill Memorial Fireman's Scramble raised over $14,000 for the Benona Twp. Fire Department over the weekend of June 4-5.
Chad DeWitt, Caiya DeWitt, Tracy Hanson and Eric Wahlfield earned the top spot in the championship flight of the scramble, notching a two-day score of 96.
First flight winners were Kurt Meeuwsen, Jim VandenBosch, Chris Nyenhuis and Doug Van Dam with a score of 108.
In the second flight, it was Derek Worth, Brent Worth, Andy Carter and Titan Carter with the win, scoring a total of 115 to win by tiebreaker. The third flight also saw a tiebreaker win, with Corey Deiters, Brett Deiters, Craig Deiters and Mark Trautner's team score of 117 winning out.
Proxy winners included Mike Fritz and Steve Crispin for closest to the pin and Race Anderson and Caiya DeWitt in long-drive.