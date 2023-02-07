SHELBY – It was a night to honor athletes of the past in Shelby on Friday evening and boy were there some real haymakers included. Inducting athletes into the school’s hall of fame is something special to the community – so are the last names of those who were honored last week.
Starting off on the basketball court, how better to celebrate Shelby High School basketball than to induct three men whose surname is synonymous with the Tiger basketball brand. Jeff, Jason and DJ Beckman were all honored with DJ and Jeff both in attendance.
DJ was a four-year varsity player for coach Rick Zoulek and helped lead the Tigers to a 23-4 record and a state semi-finals trip in 2012. DJ averaged 18 points per game and was a Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) All-State selection during his senior year. After graduating, he played four seasons at Alma College.
Jason, younger brother of DJ, was just one of two Tigers to play in that 2012 semi-finals game and return the next season. In his final two years at Shelby, Jason emerged as a star at the point guard position, leading the Tigers to consecutive Regional Finals appearances. He was named a BCAM All-State honoree following his senior season. After graduating, Jason played with his brother DJ at Alma College before later starring at Hope College and scoring 1,000 career points during his junior and senior seasons. After graduating from Hope in 2019, Jason moved to Europe to play professional basketball. He is currently still playing professional basketball in France.
Jeff, a cousin to DJ and Jason, also played under Zoulek, enjoying plenty of success alongside DJ and Jason’s younger brother Danny. Jeff graduated from Shelby in 2016 and went on to play at Spring Arbor University where he was a key member of the Cougars’ 2019 NAIA National Championship team – the first in the school’s history.
“I could give you a list of about ten Beckmans that I’ve been able to coach and they’re all fantastic people. They’ve been a fantastic family to be around,” Zoulek said. “I’ve had so much success here because of players and families like that. They’ve contributed in so many different ways on and off the court. In my mind they’re all hall of famers and I wouldn’t be surprised to see more get in. It’s special.”
For Shelby wrestling, it’s perhaps fitting that the inductee bears the last name Felt. Nick, son of longtime Tigers coach Ed Felt, was one of only four Shelby wrestlers to be a four-time state medalist – finishing second twice, third and eighth during his career. Nick finished his high school wrestling career in 2019 with 138 pins and 193 wins which puts him in second and third place respectively in the history of Shelby’s wrestling program. Nick is currently attending Western Michigan University and majoring in Chemical Engineering.
Four special athletes that left a lasting impression on Shelby’s athletic program will now be immortalized in the school’s trophy case. This isn’t the end for inductees either as Shelby announced they will hold another enshrinement ceremony Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. before the Tigers’ boys varsity basketball team takes on Hesperia.