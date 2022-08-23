It’s been 304 days since an Oceana County football team took the field. That streak will reset when Hart, Shelby and Hesperia battle week one opponents in search of setting a winning tone to start the season.
All three teams posted losing records in 2021, with Hart faring the best at 4-5 overall. Before kickoff on Friday, let’s take a look at how each team is looking heading into their respective season.
Hart:
Starting with a team that showed the most promise last year, the Pirates are ready to take a year-two leap under Joe Tanis.
For the second straight year, there will be a new starter under center in Hart, as junior quarterback Trenton Swihart will take the reins of the offense. Swihart will be the primary signal-caller, but don’t expect to see him on every play as Connor Edwards and Blake Weirich have also been tabbed as possible quarterbacks by Tanis.
Expect to see the Pirates run the ball early and often as the Pirates run what Tanis calls a “unbalanced single-wing offense” that features an extra offensive lineman on the right side. The backfield should be plenty active with a few tricks yet to be revealed.
Hart will host a WMC newcomer in Fremont, who finished last year with a 1-8 record, a favorable matchup for Tanis and his crew as they look to etch a tally in the win column to start their 2022 campaign.
Players to watch:
Jose Anaverde — RB/S: Anaverde has played varsity football for Hart in all three years of his high school career to this point. The shifty back figures to be heavily involved on offense as he highlights a Pirates backfield that boasts plenty of talent. As Joe Tanis put it, Anaverde “is a threat to take it to the house on any given play.”
Zane Thomas — DL: Thomas is built like your typical linebacker, but he plays a lot of his snaps with his hand in the ground on the defense. He has natural instincts as a defender and anytime you hear pads clashing, it’s likely he was involved.
Hesperia:
The Panthers experienced a tumultuous season last year as they finished at 1-8, with all of their losses coming by two possessions or more. Hesperia did finish the year with a win over Shelby, something they hope is a sign of things to come.
A fresh face at head coach should help as former Muskegon Heights Academy offensive coordinator Tyler Fehler takes over. Fehler spent the last four year as the Tigers’ second in command, something he believes will help him elevate a struggling Hesperia program.
“Muskegon Heights was a rebuilding program when I got there,” Fehler said. “Together with the coaching staff there, we were able to build it up and we even won a playoff game by the time I left. My experience there gave me some lessons and I’ve brought a lot of what I’ve learned here. I’m looking forward to carving my own path and seeing what I can do at the helm this year.”
Hesperia graduated some talented players this past year, but perhaps none bigger than workhorse running back Brandon Quinn. The Panthers will look for some new faces to take control on offense. Moving Armando Escobedo back to his natural position of wide receiver should help.
Pair Escobedo with new quarterback Alex Gleason and things could get dangerous. The two know each other well; in fact, the reason Escobedo inherited the starting quarterback position a season ago was due in part to the fact that Gleason had departed for Fremont. Flashforward to now and both will be wearing green.
Manton will be Hesperia’s first opponent this Friday, something Fehler is looking forward to.
“We’re going to play really well I believe,” Fehler said. “We have incredible speed on our team and I think the fact that we have a whole new offense is going to be great. I don’t think Manton is going to know what to expect from us when we get out there.”
Players to watch:
Alex Gleason — QB: Gleason will be the new quarterback for the Panthers in 2022 as he transfers from Fremont. Gleason knows Hesperia well, as he played football there up until the high school level. Expect the offense to flow through his arm.
Maverick McKinnon — LB/RB/WR: McKinnon will be used all over the field come Friday night, but his impact on defense is what should be watched. After the talented athlete was sidelined last season with an injury, he’s coming back with something to prove.
Shelby:
It was no surprise that Shelby struggled last year, as the program is in the midst of a rebuild. At the helm of that project is Phil Fortier, who is expecting improvement from the Tigers’ winless record in 2021.
“We have made significant progress in the culture and it’s something you can see and feel at practice,” Fortier said. “Expectations have changed a little compared to last year where we had to find wins each and every week. This year we’ll take the same approach, but expectations are definitely higher.”
Experience is something that the Tigers lacked last year, with 22 of their 26 varsity players in either their first or second year on a football field. With a year under their belt, Fortier and his coaching staff feel a bit more comfortable with where their players are at in terms of experience.
A big piece of that puzzle is the man at quarterback, Travis Boughan, who returns for his senior season. Fortier noted that Boughan has done more work in the offseason than any player he’s ever coached.
“He hadn’t played quarterback ever until last year,” Fortier said. “He’s worked with coaches both inside and outside of our program. He’s really focused on being better.”
Shelby will have the home field when they take on White Cloud to start the year and there’s nothing the Tigers would love more than to experience that first taste of victory.
“Enthusiasm, cohesiveness and hitting. That’s what I’m excited about,” Fortier said. “I can’t wait to see these guys in a real game and see what they can do. We’re going to be much more physical than we were a year ago.”
Players to watch:
Travis Boughan — QB: As Fortier noted above, Boughan has been putting in the work this offseason and it shows. The second year starter has made use of the weight room, but it’ll be more interesting to see what he’s improved technique-wise. With his head coach calling the plays on offensive, look for more fireworks from the Tigers offense this season.
Bishop Lee — OLB/WR: Doubling down on the offensive guys, Bishop Lee is a shiny new toy that Fortier seems eager to use. Elected a captain in his first season of varsity football, it’s obvious Lee is looked up to by his teammates. Pair his leadership with his length and he should become a favorite target of Boughan on the outside.
Three teams in the midst of a rebuild all start their journey this Friday, only time will tell who will be left standing when the dust settles.