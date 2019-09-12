Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Rain ending early. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.