Oceana football season got off to a thrilling start in week one when Hart came out on top in a double-overtime classic against Holton. However, week two was not so kind to the local squads. They’ll try to bounce back this week.
Hesperia vs Holton
Hesperia was the only one of the three local teams to get on the scoreboard, managing to score four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the win, as the Panthers lost 55-24 at Ludington.
“I’m proud of my guys,” Hesperia coach Doug Bolles said. “(We were) playing shorthanded again tonight with 16 guys and two more got hurt. We never quit and kept battling until the end.”
Quarterback Logan Balkema had two touchdowns for Hesperia (0-2), and Logan Pearson got in the end zone from the running back position. AJ Perysian made a highlight-reel play by returning a kickoff for a score in the second quarter.
“We’ve played two quality opponents in our first two weeks of the season,” Bolles said. “We may be 0-2, but we’ve showed some spunk. I like that.”
The Panthers might have a chance to turn that spunk into a victory this week against archrival Holton. The 2018 state semifinalists are rebuilding this year after heavy graduation losses, and the Red Devils took a lopsided defeat to Carson City-Crystal a week ago.
Just as importantly, Hesperia is getting close to full strength. Key two-way starters Kaiden Robbins and Johnny Majersky will be returning from injury for this week’s game.
“We should be dressing 20 players for the first time this season,” Bolles said. “Just playing Holton, our biggest rival, should bring out our best effort of the season.”
Holton is led by quarterback Drew Trygstad, who had a valiant performance in week one against Hart, and running back Kaleb Klitchka. Klitchka left Friday’s game with an injury. If he is able to go he will be a handful for the Panther defense.
Hart vs MCC
It was a rough Friday night for the Pirates, who had hoped to capitalize on their week one win. Instead, Whitehall gave them a rude awakening, smothering the Hart offense in a 60-0 loss.
The Pirates (1-1, 0-1 West Michigan Conference) were held to negative-23 yards of total offense in the game, and their top offensive performer was Braeden Carskadon, with 10 passing yards on 12 attempts. Thomas Tanner ran for six yards on nine carries. On defense, Carskadon had five tackles, four of them solo stops. Keagan Foster had a tackle for a loss. However, the Vikings shredded Hart for nearly 11 yards per play and nine touchdowns.
“Whitehall was the better team,” Hart coach Rick Witteveen said. “They executed and we didn’t. We have to walk out every week and work, and for whatever reason we didn’t.
“It wasn’t one or two people. The whole team didn’t execute. We didn’t come with that fire that you need to against a team like Whitehall. They’re a good team, well-coached. When you’re going against teams that might be physically stronger than you, that are good-sized and athletic, you’d better play with excellent technique and great passion, and we didn’t bring it.”
Andrew Durbin and Kayleb Venema each had three touchdowns for the Vikings, plus one scoring pass by Durbin.
Hart will have a chance to bounce back from the loss when it visits Mason County Central. The Pirates won this matchup last year, and with MCC no longer in possession of star running back and Pentwater alum Austin Hofmann, now a Davenport Panther, that will be one less threat to worry about. Taking Austin’s place, though, is his younger brother Khole, who managed 73 yards and a touchdown in MCC’s week one loss to Manistee.
The Spartans, too, will be coming in off a blowout loss to a West Michigan Conference power, as they were routed 62-0 by Montague last week. However, Witteveen said their offense will pose a schematic challenge for Hart.
“The kids are going to see an offense they’ve never faced before in that single-wing,” Witteveen said. “There are some great challenges there. We just have to hope the group that showed up in week one and worked hard is there again.”
Shelby vs Ravenna
Things went no better for Shelby than for Hart on Friday, as the Tigers took a 77-0 beating at the hands of Oakridge.
If there was a positive, it was that the Tigers (0-2, 0-1 WMC) at least managed to gain positive yards on offense. Laz Madrigal led Shelby on the ground with 78 yards and also caught both of quarterback Lorenzo Rodriguez’ completions for an additional 40 yards. However, two interceptions were damaging, not that anything would’ve stopped the Eagles on this night.
“There were a lot of mismatches,” coach Lorenzo Rodriguez said. “Up front, they physically handled us. They’re a mismatch size-wise, all across the board. That was the biggest key. We didn’t match up well up front and it showed.
“We had a couple of drives where we were able to move the ball well, but we weren’t able to move the ball consistently enough.”
Madrigal also had nine tackles to pace the Shelby defense.
Oakridge scored 35 points in the first quarter and 28 more in the second before the game mercifully went to a running clock after halftime. The Eagles spread the wealth, as only two players — Leroy Quinn and Shaw Raymond — reached the end zone multiple times. No Eagle had 100 yards of offense.
Shelby faces another tough test this week as it visits Ravenna. The Bulldogs are coming off an exciting 14-13 win at North Muskegon, which put them into the thick of things in the WMC.
Quarterback Conner Kilbourne scored the winning touchdown for Ravenna in that game, and his playmaking ability will be tough to handle. Calvin Schullo is his top target with Josh Cox injured. Dalton Hogan left last week’s game injured; if he plays, he’s the top running back, but Tristan Witt will carry the load if not. Rodriguez said his team would prepare as if Ravenna will be at full strength this week.
“I practice and prepare as if they’re all going to be there,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t want any surprises. We’ll adjust as needed.”