As we look ahead to week two of high school football in the county, it’s worth looking back on week one, and specifically a remarkable victory for the Hart Pirates.

Hart escaped 2018 state semifinalist Holton, 48-40, in double overtime on Friday, Hart’s first opening win under coach Rick Witteveen. Whether the Pirates can springboard into the impressive season their fans have waited so long for remains to be seen, but for one wild night that wasn’t important, as Hart experienced terrific offensive success and showed intestinal fortitude beyond its years in some clutch spots.

Hart vs Whitehall

HART — There haven’t been many openers like the one the Hart Pirates played Thursday against Holton.

In a back-and-forth shootout that never felt under either team’s control, the Pirates surrendered two double-digit leads, but regrouped and edged Holton 48-40 in double overtime.

The game wasn’t decided until the Red Devils’ fourth-down pass on their second overtime possession fell incomplete. The pass was out of bounds on the side of the end zone, and Holton players and coaches vehemently asked for a pass interference flag that never came.

With White Cloud not having a football team this season, it was the first time since 1972 that Hart opened the season with a win over a school that currently fields an 11-man squad — that one came over Hesperia.

Hart’s running game dominated proceedings on offense. Quarterback Braeden Carskadon had the first big run, a 76-yard touchdown burst on which he broke several tackles, and he led the team in rushing yards, with 178. Thomas Tanner, meanwhile, had the finishing blows, scoring five touchdowns, including the game-winner in the second overtime on a play that saw half the Pirates push Tanner home to paydirt. The junior finished with 106 yards rushing.

“It wasn’t on me,” Tanner said of that final score. “That was all my teammates helping me out and pushing me through. I wouldn’t have made that by myself. It took all 11 of us driving across the goal line.”

It was a fitting winning play in a game that saw Hart, led by center Tanner Breitwisch, control the action along the offensive line. Carskadon often had plenty of time to throw, and running backs had holes to run through.

“The line did an excellent job for the most part,” Hart coach Rick Witteveen said. “We had a few series where we sputtered, a couple in the first half and one in the second half in particular. To their credit, being resilient, they stepped up to the plate and went to work.”

The signal-caller Carskadon showed off his throwing arm early in the third quarter, drilling a beautiful 39-yard bomb to Leo McCulley to convert a 3rd-and-18. That play led to a touchdown as Hart responded to 14 straight Holton points with its own score to go ahead 28-22.

“It stretched that defense, too,” Witteveen said. “We feel we can complete (deep passes). We’ve got some taller receivers with good speed, and he throws a good deep ball. He played tough. We’ve been a little hard on him. We expect a lot out of him. He’s got a ton of potential.”

The Pirates jumped ahead early 14-0 on the strength of two fourth-down conversions on their first drive that led to a score, and that 76-yard run by Carskadon made it 14-0. Hart led 22-8 before Holton scored on two straight possessions to tie it.

Hart moved ahead 34-22 on a five-yard burst by Carskadon, but Holton stormed back behind quarterback Drew Trygstad to tie it at 34 with 1:13 to go. A go-ahead two-point conversion attempt by Holton was originally ruled to be successful, but after a conversation, officials said the Red Devils were stopped just short of the goal line. That enabled things to go to overtime.

The teams traded touchdowns and failed two-pointers in the first overtime — Holton’s score came on fourth down from the nine-yard line — before Tanner burst in for the winner.

“It doesn’t seem like a lot, but one win gives you a lot of room for the last eight games,” Witteveen said. “Hopefully we keep working and stay bought in to our approach.”

Hart will next take on the Whitehall Vikings, who will be smarting after a tough 28-26 loss at Parma Western that saw them miss two PATs and come up short on a potential tying two-point conversion in the final minute.

Whitehall has a new quarterback this year, junior Andrew Durbin, who ran for over 200 yards in the loss to Parma. He also, however, turned the ball over twice, and for the Pirates to upset Whitehall, they’ll likely have to fluster the young signal-caller into more mistakes like that. Running back Kayleb Venema is a mainstay in the Whitehall lineup and he too ran for over 100 yards at Parma. The Viking defense is usually stout and should present a bigger test for Hart’s offense than the Red Devils did.

Hesperia vs Ludington

Hesperia knew it would take a great effort to pull off a win against the potent North Muskegon Norsemen Friday night, but the Panthers had hoped at minimum to show marked improvement from last season.

That wasn’t really on display as Hesperia dropped a 56-12 decision and was held to 169 offensive yards by an athletic North Muskegon bunch. The Norsemen had a couple of punt returns for touchdowns in the game, one each by Collin Schotts and Amarion Dickerson, that hurt Hesperia’s cause even more.

Logan Pearson had a solid outing for the Panthers at running back, gaining 64 yards and running for a touchdown. Logan Balkema hit Johnny Majersky for Hesperia’s other score, but the Norsemen front pressured him into a 4-for-14 effort overall. Balkema also led Hesperia in tackles, with eight.

“North Muskegon dominated the game in all facets,” Hesperia coach Doug Bolles said. “Give coach (Larry) Witham and his players and staff a lot of credit, they came well prepared to play and it showed. We’ll go back to work and hopefully learn from our shortcomings and get better.”

Things don’t figure to get much easier this week as the Panthers travel north to face Ludington. The Orioles are riding high after a 35-0 demolition of Fremont that was played over two nights thanks to weather delays.

Ludington quarterback Riley Calhoun had an impressive day against Fremont, throwing for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns, many of those yards to Jake Plamondon. They’re a connection to watch. Jake Lamm picked off a pass for the O’s in the game.

“We didn’t block well at all on Friday,” Bolles said. “If we improve on that our offense will definitely be better, and defensively we’ve got to contain. Ludington has a good team...we’d better come ready to play.”

Shelby vs Oakridge

It was hard for either Shelby or Grant to get in a rhythm for their week one matchup, not least because lightning and storms forced the game to be postponed to Friday during the second quarter. When the teams took the field again, Grant dominated and turned a 6-6 score after a quarter into a 37-6 runaway win.

Shelby got a big early run by Jason Hubbard for a touchdown, but the offense managed very little after that against Grant’s front. New quarterback Lorenzo Rodriguez was picked off three times, allowing easy scores — coach Lorenzo Rodriguez, dad of the signal-caller, said Grant only had one true offensive drive for a score in the game as a result of the miscues. Gage Landis did pick off a pass for Shelby, and Ian Purvis paced the Tiger defense with 14 tackles.

Another poor break for Shelby came early when, Rodriguez said, Shelby’s punt returner signaled for a fair catch on a kick and no one, including officials, saw it. Grant’s defender plowed into Shelby and knocked the ball loose, resulting in a turnover.

Rodriguez added that Grant had a lot of success bringing pressure, especially in the second half, which shuttered the Tigers’ run game. The offensive line also struggled in pass protection, which is vital for a young quarterback.

“Later on in the game, we couldn’t stop the blitz pressure,” Rodriguez said. “It caused problems in our inside and outside run game.

“Our pass protection needs to improve. (QB Rodriguez) handled the pressure as best he could. We had individuals that had good games but we have to be consistent.”

It will be tough to be effective Friday against Oakridge, always one of the powers in the West Michigan Conference. The Eagles beat Belding 29-17 in week one and boast one of the best players in the league in running back Leroy Quinn, and Quinn didn’t even lead his team in rushing in the game as teammate Corey Vanderputte went for 169 yards.

Rodriguez said what makes the Eagles so tough to beat is that they make an opponent beat them and make very few mistakes.

“They’re definitely a good-sized team physically,” Rodriguez said. “They run the ball well. They don’t hurt themselves. They don’t cost themselves ever. They’re a formidable opponent for anyone.”