All three Oceana football teams have improvement on their minds as 2019 approaches. Hart has improved its win total for three straight seasons and, despite losing a lot of production to graduation, hopes to move up again. Hesperia battled its way to two wins despite very low numbers and is in better shape on that front this season. And Shelby hopes some new faces will help it to bounce back from a year in which seemingly everything went wrong.

Hesperia

Hesperia rebounded somewhat from an 0-9 campaign in 2017 to win twice in ‘18, and coach Doug Bolles wants to add to that number again this year.

The Panthers are taking their cues from Central State Activities Association rival Holton, which went 5-4 last year and made a magical run to the state semifinals. Bolles doesn’t think his team is that far away from such a run, and he has a point: Hesperia was tied with the Red Devils, 6-6, in the fourth quarter last season before giving up two late scores.

Hesperia has its share of returning talent, and with about 20 varsity players, it shouldn’t face the depth problems it did last season, when the Panthers barely had enough guys to finish the game some weeks.

Logan Balkema returns at quarterback, and he has one of his top receivers, Kaiden Robbins, back as well. Running back Logan Pearson missed most of last season with concussion problems, but has been cleared to play and brings explosiveness when he’s on the field. Johnny Majersky joins the varsity at receiver as well and will be ready to step in under center if Balkema gets hurt.

Bolles has enough athletes on the field this year that he said he’s tweaking the offense to get them into space.

“We’re going to run a lot more motion,” Bolles said. “We’re going to utilize our athletes.”

Bolles’ son, Cregg, who’s assisted him for several years, will call the plays this year, the first time Doug hasn’t called plays as the head coach. It’s a change he’s optimistic will help the team.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever given up the reins,” Bolles said. “I want to sit back and let those guys do that and take more of the head coaching role, where there’s so many things to do. Cregg is going to expand a few things and I’m excited about it. I’m letting him do some stuff. The kids are excited with what we’re going to do.”

On defense, Balkema and Robbins are among the team’s top tacklers. Juniors Tyler Billings and Gabe Prado, who each made varsity cameos last season, now step into key roles as bookends on the D-line; Prado will also be on the O-line and Billings should line up at tight end.

“They got beat up a little bit, and they were diligent in the weight room, and that’s showing right now,” Bolles said. “It’s showing these other kids because they’re working so hard, and it’s paying off.”

Brandon Quinn, who came up as a freshman and had a 120-yard performance in Hesperia’s week nine win over Shelby last fall, should complement Pearson at running back. Other names looking to make a big splash include AJ Perysian and Jarrett Budde, each playing their first high school seasons. Budde is raw but has great size and should be an asset. Bolles also said freshman Armando Escobedo is likely to get a look on the varsity.

“He’s been at everything all summer and he looks ready to play varsity football,” Bolles said.

The Panthers have a navigable schedule; Holton lost a lot of seniors from that semifinalist team, and Kent City lost a lot too. Morley-Stanwood is the CSAA Silver champion, but outside of those three, North Muskegon in the opener is the only 2018 playoff team on the slate. With Morley the last conference game, Bolles would love to get to that matchup with the league title on the line.

“We could be coming back here in week seven with a chance to win the league championship,” Bolles said. “Things have to fall (right).”

Hart

Hart’s football team lost a lot of production to graduation, but the goal remains the same for coach Rick Witteveen — get every game to the fourth quarter with a chance to win.

The Pirates made another move forward last season, winning three games, the most they’ve won since 2004. But the four playoff teams in the West Michigan Conference (Whitehall, Montague, North Muskegon and Oakridge), plus Ravenna, all beat Hart by 47 points or more, and competing with those teams is the next step for the program.

“We have to be competitive in every game,” Witteveen said. “I’m not going to put a number out there on wins, but we need to be in the fourth quarter of every game with the opportunity to win. We don’t want to be in those games we’ve been in where we’ve been on the short end of the stick and it’s been lopsided. We have to close that window.”

That’ll be tough to do with the graduations of, among others, statistical standouts Dustin Klotz, Matt Robbins, Seth Andritsis, Orian Torres and Simon Herrera, but the way Witteveen looks at it, it’s “next man up” — no one’s going to feel sorry for Hart.

For the Pirates, replacing Klotz at quarterback will be a key part of things, and as of this week the decision was down to two players, in Braeden Carskadon and Ayden Beachum.

“Both have size,” Witteveen said of the two. “They’ve been in the system, so that helps. They have good arms. They have to get a good handle on the offense. Klotz ran the offense well. They have to mature in a hurry.”

Whoever is at quarterback will have the benefit of Hart’s all-WMC lineman, Tanner Breitwisch, who is back. The anchor of the front line, Breitwisch will be joined by George Alvesteffer, Waylon Alvesteffer, Adal Zarzoza and Alex Hernandez. Breitwisch’s linemate, Alex Holladay, graduated and left a big hole to fill, but the Pirates hope they can field a solid front line on both sides.

The Pirates run the ball a lot, so they’ll employ a committee again at running back. Marco Martinez is back and Thomas Tanner will get some carries. Keagan Foster, who hadn’t previously played for Hart but has impressed Witteveen with his athleticism, could be an X-factor.

“He’s really looking good so far in practice,” Witteveen said of Foster. “We have our preseason scrimmage coming up. Hopefully he can continue the improvement he’s showing and the strides he’s been making.”

At receiver, Hart will have Beachum available if he doesn’t end up winning the quarterback job. Delfino Hernandez, Rece Schlukebir, Leo McCulley and Antonio Colon are other pass-catchers that could play a role. Any star on offense is likely to star on defense as well.

The WMC presents tough challenges. The Pirates beat Mason County Central and rival Shelby in the league last year, and they’d like to not only do so again but get one of the teams ahead of them in the pecking order.

“If we’re in every game in the fourth quarter, hopefully we’ll win our fair share of them,” Witteveen said. “That’ll be a huge improvement...We have to be in every game and highly competitive and it’ll take care of itself.”

Shelby

The Shelby football team has high hopes for 2019 despite an 0-9 record last season. An influx of new blood should make things exciting for the Tigers.

Shelby struggled to get much from the quarterback position last season, which bogged down the offense and led to a team total of only 38 points in nine games. The hope is that things will change now with junior Lorenzo Rodriguez in line to take the snaps this fall.

Rodriguez, son of the coach of the same name, has looked sharp in early practices, and after last season, the team’s goal is to be a little more balanced between the run and the pass on offense.

“He brings a lot of knowledge,” coach Rodriguez said. “He’s been around the game forever. He has a ton of experience at the quarterback positiion in the lower levels. He’s looked pretty sharp in the off-season.”

Interestingly, Rodriguez will be one of two coach’s sons taking snaps in the West Michigan Conference, as Montague’s Drew Collins, who led his team to the state title game last fall, will be back as well. The coach hopes his experience around the game will help provide leadership, an area he’s heavily focused on this year.

“We’re looking for big-time leadership from that position, and production,” Rodriguez said.

The new signal-caller will have some weapons around him. Jason Hubbard is back at running back and had some moments late last season, including scoring the team’s final touchdown of the year against Mason County Central. Gage Landis is another returning veteran; he had a big year on defense last year and also had nearly 100 receiving yards against Hart. That duo will contribute a lot. Blake Greene should be in line for a bigger role, and Angel Pena will be a factor from the fullback position.

“I think they bring a ton of speed,” Rodriguez said of his skill guys. “They bring some good hands with them, so we can balance our offense as far as the run and the pass.”

The Tigers bring back three starters on the line, topped by Jakob Whitlow, who led the team in tackles in the season finale against Hesperia. David Calixto and Ian Purvis are also back, and that trio will anchor the front line on offense and be counted on for defense as well. Oscar Salgado, who Rodriguez described as “big kid who can command a double team on the line”, will be an important factor on the defensive front. Zach TenBrink and Sam Cederquist are other names to watch there.

On the back end of the defense, Rodriguez believes Greene can be one of the best cornerbacks in the West Michigan Conference.

New names to be aware of include Payton Mero and Griffin Fraass.

“(They are) two kids that will be key that not too many people know about, but theyll shine when it comes time,” Rodriguez said.

The Tigers have another tough WMC slate ahead of them, featuring four playoff teams from a season ago and a fifth, Ravenna, that went 5-4. Those five should again be Shelby’s toughest competition, although if coach Rodriguez has his way, his team will be among them as well.

“We’d like to make a huge jump,” Rodriguez said. “I think we have the talent to win every game. We want to compete at the top of our conference and make a run from there.”