Hart had reason for optimism heading into a clash with Mason County Central Friday, as the Pirates had won the previous season’s matchup. However, this time it went sideways.
The Pirates fell to the Spartans in a 40-8 decision, sending them to 1-2 and searching for answers as West Michigan Conference play continues.
Shelby continues to struggle after taking a lopsided defeat to Ravenna, while Hesperia will get the week off thanks to White Cloud’s cancellation of its varsity season. The Panthers are coming off an impressive win over rival Holton, so the forfeit win from White Cloud will give them a 2-2 record, including 2-0 in the Central State Activities Association Silver.
Hesperia beats Holton
It was a record-setting night for Hesperia football Friday, as Panthers’ running back Logan Pearson set a new school record with 370 yards rushing in a 52-14 rout of rival Holton.
Pearson was spectacular, gaining his yards on a mere 25 carries, an average of nearly 15 yards per attempt. He scored three touchdowns.
A big boost for Pearson was Logan Balkema, who had started the first two games at quarterback but took over at running back this week and paved the way for a good deal of Balkema’s yardage. Johnny Majersky took the snaps at quarterback.
“Extremely proud of Balkema being a team player,” Hesperia coach Doug Bolles said.
Balkema had some success of his own on the ground, gaining 79 yards on nine carries and scoring a touchdown. Hesperia’s 490 total offensive yards all came on the ground, and it attempted only three passes, all incomplete.
Holton appeared to be in good position after recovering a Hesperia fumble on the opening kickoff, but after the Panther defense held, their offense took over. Cole Conkle, Balkema and Brandon Quinn tied for the team lead in tackles with six.
“Getting our traveling trophy back was a big goal and we left no doubt tonight,” Bolles said, adding that he credited Holton coach Mike Jados and the Red Devils for continuing to fight all game long despite being crushed by injury.
Hesperia’s forfeit win over White Cloud this week will set the Panthers up with a 2-0 league record before they travel to Lakeview a week from Friday.
Hart vs Montague
This section includes Ludington Daily News reports from Friday’s game.
Hart overcame a great effort from Austin Hofmann in last year’s game against Mason County Central, coming away with the victory.
No such luck this year, as Austin’s brother Khole stole the show in the Spartans’ 40-8 win over Hart.
The Pentwater student ran for 175 yards on 18 carries in the game, scoring three touchdowns. He also caught a 37-yard pass, giving him 212 total offensive yards.
The game was tight at halftime, with MCC owning a 14-8 lead. Hart missed a scoring opportunity late in the first half, fumbling the ball away on a mistimed lateral after reaching inside the MCC 20-yard line. After the break, things fell apart for the Pirates, who gave up 26 unanswered points. Hart coach Rick Witteveen wasn’t pleased with the team’s play, especially on defense.
“We had kids that didn’t follow through with the game plan,” Witteveen said. “We didn’t tackle well. If you don’t keep offensive linemen off linebackers and you don’t stretch to the sideline when they’re going to the outside, bad things happen, and they happened.
“We haven’t tackled well all year. it’s been a big issue.”
Hart scored its lone touchdown of the game on a fourth-and-goal pass from Braeden Carskadon to Ayden Beachum. The duo hooked up for big gains several times in the first half, but couldn’t keep that connection going into the second.
Carskadon finished 5-of-13 passing for 134 yards for the Pirates. Beachum had four catches for 79 yards, and Leo McCulley had a catch for 55 yards. Keagan Foster led the ground game for Hart with 21 yards on seven carries.
The Pirates have a tough matchup in store Friday, as they travel to Montague. The Wildcats haven’t lost a West Michigan Conference game for nearly three years, a streak they narrowly continued Friday by rallying past North Muskegon.
Montague runs the ball extremely well and generally passes it well too, although quarterback Drew Collins struggled in that department Friday. However, for Witteveen, any chance of a win starts up front.
“We have to play technique-sound, disciplined football and swarm to the ball,” Witteveen said. “Offensively, we have to get back on the line, come off the ball, and the backs have to hit the holes. A total team effort is what it’s going to take, in the right way.”
Shelby vs N. Muskegon
While things didn’t improve much on the scoreboard for Shelby Friday night, as the Tigers took a 63-6 loss to Ravenna, the game wasn’t without bright spots, as Shelby had more success on offense than it had been having.
The Tigers got a solid night from Laz Madrigal, who ran for 78 yards on 20 attempts, and quarterback Lorenzo Rodriguez had his first game completing over 50 percent of his attempts, going 6-of-11 for 101 yards, including 40 yards each to Madrigal and Jason Hubbard.
“We were impressed with our kids,” Shelby coach Lorenzo Rodriguez said. “We’re starting to see improvement as far as moving the ball. Defensively we just have to get healthy. We had five guys standing on the sidelines Friday night unable to play. If we get the starting lineup back on the field, we’ll be golden.”
Ravenna led 49-0 at halftime, and Rodriguez said the Bulldogs’ domination of the line of scrimmage was the big key to their success.
“They ran that power lead,” Rodriguez said. “The quarterback would keep it or give it to the tailback. They came off the ball well and sustained blocks real well.”
Despite the 0-3 record (0-2 in the WMC) and rough results so far, Rodriguez has been pleased with the mindset of everyone in the program, players and coaches alike, as they approach each week.
“They come with positive attitudes to practice,” Rodriguez said. “The biggest thing is, from a leadership standpoint, we have to keep doing what we’re doing and believe in what we’re doing. If we lose hope, the team will follow. I think my staff is doing a great job preparing, breaking down film and analyzing things. We just have to go out there and execute that type of stuff.”
Next up is a visit from North Muskegon, which possesses as imposing a group of athletes as any. The Norsemen likely will be coming in angry, having just barely missed out on an upset of Montague last week when the Wildcats scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“They’re going to come out firing,” Rodriguez said of the Norsemen. “They always do. we always have good games with these guys. We’ve had two overtime games with them in my career. We always seem to step up to the plate against them.”
Norsemen running back Collin Schotts and quarterback John Hayhurst lead the offense, which Rodriguez said has shown the ability to be multiple.
“We have to be able to adjust on the fly,” Rodriguez said. “They have multiple formations and they do it within a series. They’ll jump from a power set to a spread set. We have to be able to keep up as far as our alignment and making sure the defense is in proper positions.”