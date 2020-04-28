Leaving the Hart Pirates didn't mean Alayna Ackley was done winning titles.

Ackley, who helped the Pirates to state championships in cross-country and track in her senior year of 2017-18, the school's first two team titles ever, has been a big part of the Cedarville University track and cross-country teams since. In the 2019-20 school year, she helped Cedarville claim National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association championships in both sports. The indoor track title was Cedarville's third in a row, and the cross title was its 12th total and third in five seasons. (Cedarville is also the alma mater of Ackley's track coach and aunt, Mindy Whitney.)

Ackley played a big role in the cross title, finishing second in the championship meet in Point Lookout, Mo. She placed twice in the indoor track meet, which Cedarville hosted. She came in second in the 3,000-meter run and was fifth in the mile run.

"I really enjoyed having a great high school career and a great winning team," Ackley said. "To go from that to another winning team in college is quite a blessing."

The Cedarville team actually would not have competed in the NCCAA championship cross-country meet last fall had they qualified for the NCAA Division II finals at the regional meet the week before, held in Evansville, Ind. However, a ridiculously competitive field that included defending D-II national champion Grand Valley State left Cedarville narrowly on the outside looking in. Eight teams qualified from the regional, with Cedarville finishing 10th, led by Ackley, who finished 24th in the race.

"A lot of really good schools (were in that regional meet) running-wise," Ackley said. "That was the biggest meet of the year. Unfortunately we didn't have a good day at regionals. We had to all have a good day and we had a bad day."

The team did, though, have a great race the following week at the NCCAA title meet, where the Yellow Jackets had six of the top eight individual finishers, again led by runner-up Ackley.

Ackley continued to star in the indoor track season over the winter, setting a new Cedarville record in the 5K run at the Feb. 14 Grand Valley State Big Meet. She ran a time of 17:07.1 in that race and won her heat, taking eighth place overall in a huge field that required seven heats to complete.

Ackley said she knew that the Grand Valley race would be her shot to break the school record and approached that race on a mission.

"I knew it would be the biggest race of the season for me and the most competition I'd seen," Ackley said. "The record had been my motivation all season."

The Cedarville sophomore spent most of the race in the lead, passing Saint Louis University's Hannah Pierson whenever Pierson made a move. Lead running isn't easy on the track, but Ackley said she actually enjoys doing it.

"I like to lead run a lot," Ackley said. "I feel more comfortable in the front...We did a good job working off each other. That was the main thing. I just had a really great day."

Pierson ended up fading late and finishing fifth, but Ackley won the race by about 2.5 seconds over GVSU's Stacey Metzger.

Ackley's success continued into the NCCAA championship track meet, where her 12 points helped the Yellow Jackets secure a relatively easy win. Cedarville outscored second-place Bethel College 220-173.

Part of what's made Ackley so successful at the college level, she said, is that the anticipated jump in intensity between high school and college running wasn't much of a problem for her, due to the high level of training she and her Pirate teammates did in high school.

"In high school we acted very much like a college team, pushing each other teamwork-wise," Ackley said.

She has enjoyed the atmosphere of collegiate running at meets, which she said has been more cooperative and friendly than in high school. Some of that may be due to Cedarville usually competing against other Christian schools.

"I've made friends with a lot of other runners from other schools," Ackley said. "At Cedarville we do a lot of ministry projects. We have a 'happy basket' where we write letters and pray for all the girls on the other teams. They cool down with us. We make connections that I never thought to make in high school. We're not just all athletes. We're all Christians using this as a platform to share Christ with us."

Like all other athletes, Ackley has been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic. She's returned home to Hart, taking classes remotely and mulling the future. The time away from the sport has only served to boost her love for it, though; she says that she may take advantage of the extra year of eligibility spring sports athletes were given when the season was shuttered. Her goal is to someday make it to the NCAA national meet and form more bonds with her teammates.

"I was probably going to make it this year...if not for the virus," Ackley said. "It keeps me motivated in workouts, looking ahead to cross-country nationals and track nationals.

"Even more than running, I look forward to the two years I get to spend with the team, the fellowship and the bonding. We're all just really good friends...I look forward to getting that back again."

Ackley has regularly kept in touch with her teammates through video chat, which has softened the blow of dealing with this rough time.

"As a college kid, we're all struggling to get into a schedule and a routine with our classes, with having to work and having younger siblings wanting to play with you," Ackley said. "It's good to see my teammates on and off on Zoom and encourage them that way, share prayer requests via texting, and see what everyone's doing."