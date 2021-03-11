Former Shelby football coach Lorenzo Rodriguez said when he stepped down as Tigers' coach that he wanted to remain in football in some capacity, and it didn't take long for him to prove it.
Rodriguez said Thursday that he will be an assistant coach on the lines for the powerhouse Muskegon Big Reds program under his longtime friend and colleague Shane Fairfield.
"I want to stay in the game," Rodriguez said. "Shane called me and asked me if I had any interest, and I said, sure. We've been friends forever and it sounded good."
Rodriguez said he also would like to start a football camp in coming off-seasons to work with young players on their skills.