Gary Darling insists now that he was a mediocre high school wrestler at best and never wanted to be a high school coach. He tells of only participating in wrestling his junior and senior years in high school and being injured both years. He didn't compete in college, but when he came to Shelby in the mid-1960s as a young biology teacher, he was also handed the job of supervising extracurricular gym activities and volunteered for some football, cross-country and track coaching duties.

His gym supervising position was a forerunner to his getting involved in wrestling, he said. Shelby was primarily a basketball and football school in terms of sports at the time, but when he found some kids were interested in something besides shooting hoops, he spread some makeshift mats in a corner of the gym and let students have it out on the mat.

"In the spring of '66, with Herb Harper in tow, we took our ragtag bunch of kids to a post-season scrimmage and did pretty darn good," Darling said. "We had makeshift uniforms, which consisted of long underwear dyed purple and tank top shirts. These kids were just learning the sport, but that was the start of the Shelby program over a half-century ago."

Darling went on to say that after realizing he had some talent to begin a program, the next step was to go to the Board of Education and ask for money for a mat and uniforms for a team. Darling pointed out that E.C. Huggard and Lawrence Beckman, both board members at the time, quickly supported the idea. He added that another early supporter was the head basketball coach, Jimmy Darrow, who encouraged kids who might not fit the basketball program to give wrestling a try.

"Darrow became a good friend, but at the same time he was a big supporter of the Shelby wrestling program," Darling said.

Herb "Never Better" Harper, the local Ag teacher, became Darling's assistant for the first couple of seasons until leaving Shelby, but later returned to the area and continued to follow the wrestling program, especially the past few seasons, and got to watch his grandsons compete for Shelby at the state meet in Detroit.

Darling said, with a smile, that the early program was a "Ferry Tale". He referred to several wrestlers from the Ferry Twp. area that anchored his early teams.

"Out of 12 weight classes (at the time), I think there were seven from the old Ferry School District," Darling said. "There were Wenks, Danes, Fessendens, Zacks and Andreas, among others, as part of that early group."

When asked who his top 10 wrestlers might be, Darling hesitated, then said, "There were a lot of really great kids over the years that I coached. I really enjoyed working with them, getting to know them and watching them mature."

There were disappointments, of course.

"Seeing kids who did not reach their full potential for one reason or another was hard," Darling said. "Not seeing the '69 and '72 state championship teams inducted into the Muskegon Area (Sports) Hall of Fame was another. It's disgusting to not see those two teams recognized, in light of the fact that the two Shelby state (champion) basketball teams (in 1971 and '72) were honored.

"I think it was pretty amazing that we had two state championships in wrestling at about the same time that we had two state championships in basketball. It's the only time I can think of that happening at a small high school in Michigan."

Darling has two sons, Matt and Lucas, who both wrestled for the Tigers, both after he had retired from coaching at Shelby. Darling pointed out that Matt is one of only four four-time state medalists from Shelby in over 50 years of the program, along with Mark Gorton, Ed Felt, and Ed's son Nick Felt.

"Wrestling is a sport that puts the wrestler on the mat all alone with no place to hide," Darling said. "It takes so much discipline and mental toughness, along with good grades, eating habits, weight control and conditioning. So many of life's lessons can be learned on the mat and in competition and, more importantly, in the practice room. Champions are made in the practice room."

Darling said he has always supported girls' athletic programs, a change that was very good for everyone back in the 1960s and was long overdue, he said, but he is opposed to seeing girls compete against boys on the wrestling mat.

"Girls should be wrestling girls and not on boys' teams," Darling said. "I feel our daughter, Bree, could have been a phenomenal wrestler. She was exposed to the sport at an early age, helping in the practice room and such. She's now a competitor and instructor in martial arts."

However, Bree was never a competitor on the mat because of a lack of girls wrestling programs at the high school level.

Darling went on to stay that he's seen many changes over the last 50 years in high school wrestling. One that he felt was a great change was when the MHSAA went to the dual-meet format in the state tournament. The seeding of teams in the final eight, he said, was a good move, too.

Darling had great things to say about the support the Shelby wrestling program has enjoyed over the years, not just from parents but from the local community as well.

"We always had great fans and a great following, not just at local meets, but at away meets and state tournaments as well.," Darling said.

One longtime fan, Marlene Schihl, passed away in mid-April and had been on hand at the 50-year celebration in 2017.

When asked about one meet he remembered most of all, Darling said, "My career highlight was what turned out to be the last dual meet of my coaching career at Shelby. At that dual, we had a standing-room-only crowd of an estimated 1,300 attendees to witness the defeat of our northern rivals, Hart."

At the time, Darling didn't know it would be his last dual meet, as he decided after the season to step down at Shelby. However, he added that the Hart team the Tigers beat that night was a very good one, which made his coaching exit on that note "extra special".

Darling said he is proud to have been selected for the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, one of only 50 Michigan high school coaches chosen since the early 1950s. He also said he's proud to see many of his former wrestlers and many other former Tiger wrestlers involved in the sport to this day, on the mat officiating at all levels, including the state tournaments and state finals.