A well-known name in high school wrestling circles throughout the state of Michigan for over a quarter of a century is being inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame at the Weber Inn in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 11. (Editor's note: The induction ceremony was originally scheduled for Apr. 26 before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Gary Darling, who coached the Shelby Tigers to the Class C-D state championship in 1969 and 1971, will be honored with other individuals from across the state of Michigan. Those two state titles for Darling came in the first five seasons of the program's existence, and were part of the seven consecutive seasons the Tigers finished either first or third in the state.

Darling is a native of Mandan, N.D. With his wife Mary, they now make their home in the Silver Lake area and Pine Island, Fla., but consider Shelby their home. Darling graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. in 1965, and arrived in Shelby midyear to start as a biology teacher. Over the years, he has won numerous awards, including Class C-D Coach of the Year in 1969 and 1972, and Coach of the Year for all classes in '72. He also claimed seven regional Coach of the Year awards and was named to the Shelby High School Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Michigan Wrestling Association Hall of Fame in 1990. After leaving Shelby for a short stay in Ohio, he garnered two District Staff Coach of the Year awards in Division 3 at Marion Pleasant High School.

He served two terms as president of the Michigan Interscholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, officiated junior college dual meets and regional qualifying tournaments over the years, and also sponsored several MWA fall clinics. Shelby served as host school to many freestyle and Greco-Roman tournaments in all divisions during his coaching career.

Darling had the first Shelby team on the mat for the 1966-67 season, and managed to take three wrestlers to the state tournament, with no medal winners or points scored. Then, during his second season, the Tigers won a regional championship by beating Wyoming Lee, who went on to grab a second-place finish at state, with Shelby finishing a surprising third and eagerly looking forward to the next season.

After that season, the Tigers were on a roll and began to make a name for Shelby wrestling, not only in the West Michigan area, but across the state as well, winning a raft of conference, district and regional championships over the next 50 years, not to mention many team tournaments throughout the state.

Darling said Shelby was the fourth school in the West Michigan Conference to start a wrestling program, and it then became a conference sport.

"I think it was Mason County Central, Ravenna and Whitehall that had earlier established programs by the time we got up and running," Darling said. "Hart, Montague, North Muskegon and Oakridge started soon after.

"Our early goal was to become as good as Fruitport. They were very tough in the early '70s. They had a great wrestling program. It was always a war with them."

But they weren't the only tough team in the area.

"We had some very tough matches with Hart over the years, and Mason County Central, too," Darling said.

Darling also regularly entered his teams in some of the toughest tournaments in the state leading up to the state tournament in March. He smiled when he mentioned Shepherd, Montrose, New Lothrop and Dundee, just to name a few.

Following his retirement from Shelby, Darling worked full-time as a Franklin Financial Services representative in the area until he and his wife Mary moved to Marion, Ohio. Darling soon became involved in the local Ohio school wrestling program there. For one year, he was the junior high coach, and after the program at that level was discontinued, he then volunteered the following four years as (the way he described it) the "head case" coach for the varsity program. The Marion Pleasant teams he helped coach won two state dual titles and were runners-up twice in individual state meets.

He also coached internationally, as a Coach Leader in the Michigan-Japan Cultural Exchange with Japan, and as an assistant coach for the Junior World team in Trieste, Italy. He also coached a cultural exchange program team in Kitchner-Waterloo, Ontario, in Canada, and was head coach with a Michigan Freestyle team in St. Cloud, Minn. He pointed out that the Michigan team finished runners-up to a very good state team from New Jersey.

Darling coached Shelby for 20 seasons, retiring in 1983. His long-time assistant coach, Terry Porrett, took over the program for the next 12 seasons, followed by Ed Felt, who was named head coach in 1996. Felt was a two-time state champion and two-time runner-up while wrestling under Porrett, and coached the Tigers to a Division 4 state runner-up spot in 2012, leading the program for 22 seasons until his own retirement in 2019.

Dustin Dean, who was a two-time state medalist while wrestling for Felt, now heads up the program.

"I'm glad to see the coaching duties have been kept in the family, so to speak," Darling said.

In 2017, Shelby celebrated 50 years of its wrestling program. At that time they had recorded, besides the two state titles and one runner-up finish, 21 conference titles and 10 regional titles, and had accrued 102 state medalists, four of them four-time medalists.

Darling said wrestling was always about the kids and what they accomplished. He said he was so proud of kids who had breakout years and showed up every day, not just at practice, but at meets and tournaments, giving their best on the mat.

"It was special to see kids really excel," Darling said. "Sometimes it was a kid you might not have expected to have a breakout tournament or a breakout season.

"While it is a great honor to be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, our program would not have been as successful without the hard work and dedication of some very special people, not to mention the support of their parents and the Shelby wrestling community. For those many, many special people, I will always be grateful."