The Joe Foster Junior Foundation is back with its free weekly summer golf clinics this year. Six sessions are planned, up from four last year. The clinics begin Monday, June 27 and will continue every Monday and Wednesday (except for the week of July 4) until Aug. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Each session will be at The Colonial Golf Course in Hart.
The clinics are open to any player from age seven to high school age. Monday sessions will be for high school-aged players and Wednesday sessions will be for golfers ages seven to 13.
The foundation is named for the late Joe Foster, Oceana Golf Club's first club pro. He passed away in 2018 and his children, Tim, Tom and Tami, soon created the foundation.
The late Foster's children, Tim, Tom and Tami, will all be on hand to provide instruction to young players. Tim and Tom are both retired PGA club pros.
Tim Foster said expanding the clinic to six sessions is about getting as many players as possible to learn the game.
"I'm just trying to get more kids in," Tim said. "I know the schools are struggling to get kids on the team. I'm retired and I can just dedicate my time to it."
To get as much firsthand instruction as possible, the clinics' sessions are limited to 12 players for the high school-age sessions and 21 players for the younger players. Sign-ups are available at www.timfostergolf.com.
Not only are the clinics free, but Tim is furnishing clubs for players to use. He joked that he had "clubs coming out my ears" after bringing them north from Atlanta and said he'd even be willing to give some of them away if players were seriously interested in the game.
Tim added that he hopes the word can get out about the clinics, noting that The Colonial is in a leadership transition and information about the youth clinics has been hard to come by.
"We're trying to get as many kids as we can get," Tim said. "Kids that haven't played golf are welcome...We're trying anything we can do to get kids back on the golf course."