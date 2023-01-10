A disastrous second half cost Pentwater a potential victory as their three best players were forced to ride the pine in a 42-36 loss to Bear Lake on Thursday.

The Falcons entered their first action of the new year glad to be in front of a home crowd after a 5-game road trip to close out 2022. After a slow first quarter saw them fall behind Bear Lake 10-9, Pentwater woke up in the second.

A host of Falcon scorers led by Will Werkema-Grondsma (7 points, 5 rebounds) had the offense flowing in quarter two. Jack Roberts, Trey Johnson, Jonny Arnouts and Nathan Macher all found the bottom of the net as well. Pentwater head coach Ashley Lubera was feeling good with a 22-17 lead at halftime all things considered.

“We were missing our shots around the basket to start. The second quarter ended up being our best quarter by far and I think that’s because we were playing much more team-oriented,” Lubera said. “We had a lot of shared scoring and that was big.”

Coming out of halftime, there wasn’t much happening. The Falcons and Lakers traded scores just 6 points combined through the first four minutes. Then, Werkema-Grondsma got physical near the rim on defense and picked up a technical foul. Already with three fouls before that point, Werkema-Grondsma was forced to the bench and Pentwater would have to continue without his services for the remainder of the game.

The Lakers’ offense quickly took advantage, rattling off a 7-2 run to close out the third quarter and forcing a 27-27 tie heading into the final quarter.

As if the loss of Werkema-Grondsma wasn’t enough, the Falcons lost their big man Mikey Carlson early in the fourth and then Arnouts (6 points, 2 steals) followed shortly after – both disqualified from fouls.

“We got a little chippy throughout the whole thing and got in a lot of foul trouble,” Lubera said. “It’s been a few games since we’ve gotten that many so we’ll need to clean those up.”

With three starters on the bench and nearly a full quarter of play remaining, it became clear that some of Pentwater’s younger bench players would need to make an impact. Johnson and Kaleb Brown were inserted to play with Roberts (3 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals), Macher and James Davis for the final stretch. Even freshman Abram Kieda saw some time.

Strangely enough, the offense didn’t really skip a beat for a majority of the fourth quarter. Johnson (11 points, 2 assists, 2 steals) caught fire, putting up six of his team’s nine points in that frame. Once again, fouls haunted the Falcons however, as they allowed Bear Lake to take a lead from the free throw line. Intentional fouls became the go-to at that point and the Lakers knocked down enough to keep them ahead in the end.

“We’re young with these sophomores so I was telling the guys we had to put in to just be confident,” Lubera said. “They’re still learning end of game and end of quarter situations, when to press and what to do when you’re up two or down two. It’s a learning curve for us, so we just have to continue to promote that confidence.

“Trey (Johnson) led us in scoring tonight and his confidence really came from that fourth quarter. That proves a lot to me and his team that he’s ready for this level. The point guard position is not an easy one to step into like that, but he did a great job.”

The Falcons (1-5) are now on a five game losing streak since winning their initial game of the year over Walkerville.