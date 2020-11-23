Shelby not only put three players onto the all-West Michigan Conference soccer team this year, but also had three players earn all-state recognition after making a run to the regional finals.
The three all-conference first team Tigers were Brian Garcia, Logan Claeys and Joseph Hayes. Garcia also earned third team all-state accolades, while Claeys and Henry Kidder each picked up honorable mention all-state.
Claeys was the senior leader of the Tigers' squad, especially the defensive unit, which was one of the best in the state. He was also a helpful asset when Shelby was on offense, posting three goals and seven assists on the season. Coach Jairo Coronado also credited Claeys with four 'hockey assists', meaning passes to a player who then assisted on a goal.
"Logan's best qualities include, but (are) not limited to, positional play, awareness, vision, adaptability, instinctive reaction, and inventiveness," Coronado said. "As a defender, he knows where to anticipate and when to contain. Throughout a game, Logan has to face multiple situations where they have to see, think, and react fast to what is happening in front of them. Logan does that perfectly and without hesitation. He is able to anticipate what will happen next before the others around him do."
Coronado added that Claeys is a star student, stating he carries a 3.97 grade point average, and that Claeys won the vast majority - 53 of 59 - of one-on-one challenges for the ball this season.
Garcia, the Tigers' top all-state performer as a third team player, is also a senior and played center back for Shelby this season. Like Claeys, his record in one-on-one challenges was spectacular - Coronado credited him with winning 64 of 66 opportunities - and Garcia's passing ability was rivaled by few. The senior had a pair of assists and five 'hockey assists'.
"His vision of the field is great and his ability to make the right pass is phenomenal," Coronado said. "He also works great under pressure. His timing is also great for he knows when to contain and when to just go after the ball and close angles really well, which makes it harder to go around him. Brian was awarded all-state last year, and this year he's playing better."
Hayes is a junior midfielder whose best skill is his ball distribution. Coronado said Hayes is also a high-energy and high-effort player.
"He hustles every minute he is on the field and fights for every single 50-50 ball," Coronado said. "If he loses the ball, he fixes his mistake and tries to recuperate it as soon as possible. He played a great role during the season but his role reached his highest potential during the postseason."
Hayes' shining moment came in the regional tournament, as it was his goal against Oakridge that won the semifinal game for the Tigers in overtime.
Coronado said Hayes is top of the class at Shelby with a 4.0 GPA. The junior scored eight goals and had seven assists on the season.
Kidder earned the all-state mention despite not appearing on the all-WMC team. He earned the accolades due to his passing ability at center midfielder.
"His passing skills are extraordinary," Coronado said. "He played very well against Division 2 teams, and the reason why we did well against them is because Henry was able to keep us in the game by winning important challenges and block/stop very dangerous plays against us."
Coronado said Kidder won 43 of the 46 one-on-one challenges he faced this year, and he recorded 11 assists as well as one goal. Coronado additionally credited Kidder with six 'hockey assists'.
Another county player earned all-WMC honors this season, as Hart's Rigo Rangel was named first team all-WMC.
Rangel was the Pirates' top offensive performer, scoring eight goals on the season along with four assists. Three of his goals came in league games, all on free kicks; two were on direct free kicks and one was a penalty shot. In addition to Rangel's on-field successes, Hart coach Joe Gilbert said that he is an academic all-state honoree. Rangel had great success throughout his Hart career, starting every game in his four-year career.
The Pirates had six all-district players. Along with Rangel, Tony Rayo, Justin Reyes, Kyan Clark, Guillermo Ortega and Jesse Rodriguez were named all-district.