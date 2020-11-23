Four Oceana volleyball players have received all-conference first team honors to date, with two more earning honorable mention. (The West Michigan D League has not yet determined its all-league teams at press time, so Pentwater and Walkerville's awards are yet to come.)
Two Shelby stars and two Hesperia stars each attained the first team honors. For the Panthers, senior leaders Emily Bayle and Rachel Romero were awarded the recognition by the Central State Activities Association Silver, while for Shelby, sophomore Morgan Weirich and junior Kendall Zoulek earned the accolades from the West Michigan Conference.
Bayle was Hesperia's top performer all over the court in 2020, scoring 264 kills and 439 digs on the year, leading the team in both categories. She also posted 87 aces and 15 blocks. Romero was second on the team with 214 kills and 331 digs, and she posted 28 blocks and 45 aces.
Zoulek was Shelby's leading statistical performer, totaling 56 kills in WMC matches, as well as 126 digs. She had 17 aces. Zoulek earned her third all-WMC award this season. Weirich made her debut on the all-league squad, posting 51 assists, 158 digs and 19 aces in WMC matches.
"Kendall consistently carried the offensive load for the team and Morgan usually had the defensive side covered," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "We didn't get the finish to the season we were looking for, but I am very pleased that these two will be representing our conference with post season honors."
In addition, Hesperia's Kyra Sayer and Hart's Cassidy Copenhaver earned honorable mention on the all-WMC teams. Sayer totaled 365 assists for the season, as well as 102 digs and 45 aces. Copenhaver, said coach Amanda Van Sickle, was a leader on the court and off and played all six rotations for the Pirates. She had 119 digs and 44 kills in WMC matches, both team highs.
"She was never afraid to take the second ball in order to set up a hitter if needed," Van Sickle said. "Cassidy is a well-rounded player and very deserving of her all-conference honorable mention award."