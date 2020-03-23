Four players from the county were honored for their boys basketball seasons this spring with some sort of all-conference honor. (It would have been more, but the West Michigan D League’s all-conference meeting, scheduled for this Wednesday, March 25, has been tabled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.)
Leading the group was Hesperia’s Logan Balkema. Despite the Panthers’ winless record in 2019-20, Balkema earned a spot on the all-Central State Activities Association Silver squad.
Balkema led the Panthers in scoring seven times this season, including a 16-point outing in a game against Lakeview. Balkema was also Hesperia’s top post player, often defending other teams’ best inside scorer and grabbing rebounds when needed.
Three county players earned honorable mention. Shelby’s Joseph Hayes and Hart’s Ayden Beachum picked up the honor in the West Michigan Conference. Hayes scored 9.8 points per game, leading the Tigers, and also grabbed 5.5 rebounds per night. He averaged two assists and two steals as well. The sophomore emerged as the statistical leader of the Tigers late in the season, with some strong performances in February and into March.
Beachum posted 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Pirates. A 19-point, 10-rebound night against Montague was one of his highlight performances.
Also for Hesperia, Kaiden Robbins earned honorable mention in the CSAA Silver. Robbins got off to a strong start to the season, with a couple of nine-point games in December, and continued to bring height and athleticism to the team all year.