HESPERIA — The first game of the 2022-23 season for Hesperia and Walkerville’s girls basketball teams wasn’t the most polished outing for either. Still, the Panthers exited their home court with a 31-18 victory in a non-conference bout with the Wildcats.
“It was really messy tonight,” Hesperia Head Coach Ty Elenbaas said. “We’re only eight practices in so we knew it was going to be ugly. We did get glimpses of what girls like Mia Milner and Sammy Logana could be.”
Logana (7 points), a foreign exchange student from Ecuador, was far and away the most electric player on the court. After a quiet first quarter, Logana made her presence felt in the second with several key defensive plays including a block on Walkerville’s Heaven Rodriguez on a transition opportunity.
Regardless of how important Logana’s play was to Hesperia, they still found themselves trailing 9-7 in a low-scoring first half. Rodriguez propelled the Wildcats in front scoring 6 points in the game’s first 16 minutes, while Macey Garrett added 2 points of her own and Taylor Carr knocked down one of her two free throw attempts.
“Heaven is a ninth grader, so she’s young and has a lot to learn, but she’s not afraid to take the basket if she gets open,” Walkerville Head Coach Marc Pascavis said. “She will shoot and she’s our offense right now. She can make threes and take them inside. She doesn’t see the court real well yet, but she’s starting to and that’s a positive.”
That one missed free throw by Carr wasn’t the first the Wildcats would experience, as they went 7 for 17 on their opportunities at the line as a team. With plenty of points left on the court due to those misses, Pascavis was clear on what his girls would be focusing on in the next practice, saying “we’re going to shoot thousands of those.”
Exiting the locker rooms, Rodriguez remained on the bench, while the Wildcats deployed eighth grade center Sarissa Conkle in an effort to create a size advantage. Conkle flashed when rebounding, but struggled to hold onto the ball while dribbling down the court resulting in some costly turnovers.
Hesperia immediately capitalized on the absence of Rodriguez and the Wildcats’ turnovers, piecing together a 4-1 run in another defensively stout third quarter. All four of those points were scored by Logana to give the Panthers an 11-10 lead heading into the game’s final eight minutes.
In the fourth quarter, something clicked for Hesperia’s offense as they quickly scored 10 unanswered points on the backs of juniors Alana Nadjkovic (3 points) and Mia Milner (11 points). Milner was particularly impressive, scoring from all three levels and recording nine of the 20 points Hesperia scored in the final period.
“Our whole goal tonight was to just try and make it a track meet and say ‘if it comes down to the fourth quarter, we think we’re gonna be there,’” Elenbaas said. “That’s exactly what happened. We tried to keep the pace going and get the ball moving end to end and it paid off in the end.
“If you look at the vision of what our season is, we have people like Mia Milner who can knock down shots on the perimeter and Sammy (Logana) who’s creative,” Elenbaas said. “I thought Ali Townsend was impressive as well. She maybe doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but the way she attacks and creates defensive help really opens things up.”
The Panthers (1-0) notch their first win of the season and while Walkerville (0-1) may not have come out on top, there’s plenty of positives for them to take away.
“We have some athletic girls, but we just don’t really have that inside game,” Pascavis said. “That being said, they rebounded pretty well for being so small. I was really happy with the defensive effort they gave.”