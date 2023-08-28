SHELBY — So strong a team is Shelby that even when the Tigers aren’t playing at peak level, they have a tendency to make things seem relatively easy.
That was the case on the night of Aug. 23, as Shelby dispatched Montague, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23, in a cross-division West Michigan Conference battle.
It almost seems like a tradition in Shelby that home August matches take place in a stuffy, sweaty gym due to outside temperatures. This time, the match had to be stopped numerous times to mop sweat off the floor. Coach Tom Weirich was impressed with the way his team approached the match despite that.
“It’s a great opportunity for them to get mentally tougher and understand that conditions aren’t always going to be perfect,” Weirich said. “We’re going to go to gyms where the ceiling’s lower. There’s always going to be something that we don’t like about something. If we can block out this, we can block out a lot of stuff, because this is miserable right now. This is a tough environment to play in.”
Even though the win didn’t count in the WMC standings due to the teams being in separate divisions now, Weirich told his team before the match to look at it like a league contest. Game one saw the Tigers respond accordingly, breaking open a 10-10 tie by scoring 15 of the last 19 points. The rest of the match was less easy, but Shelby focused on keeping the ball in play and took advantage of some Montague errors to ensure the win.
Game three came down to the wire, but star Navea Gauthier put away a kill to get Shelby to match point, and a Montague error ended things.
Gauthier is the lynchpin of Shelby’s attack, and even on a night where it wasn’t always smooth, she still rang up 24 kills on a terrific .392 hitting percentage, adding a team-high six aces to boot.
“If we get the ball to her, she’s going to clean up a lot of messes if it’s a bad pass,” Weirich said. “If we get the ball up in the air, we’ve got a pretty good shot of finishing it.”
Gauthier said the Tigers’ first contact wasn’t what it should be, but her teammates were able to gut out the victory.
“Usually we pass a lot better than that,” Gauthier said. “We struggled. Audrey (Horton) was running all over the place and then, obviously, it was really hot in here. The floor was wet, the setter’s hands were wet, just unlikely things that probably won’t happen again just because of the conditions in here. Overall, I think we did a good job.”
Besides Gauthier, another bright spot Wednesday and early in the season was Hannah Frees. Called upon to step into the ample shoes of two-time All-State player Morgan Weirich at libero, Frees has been up to the task so far, and posted an impressive 23 digs against Montague.
Coach Weirich was thrilled when Frees said, “Wherever you need me, Coach,” upon asking her if she’d replace his daughter in the back row, and he’s been equally excited with the results.
“She does stuff back there,” Weirich said. “She’s quick. She’s got soccer instincts. She just plays defense on people and she’s not afraid to mix up a little bit. We had to squeegee the floor 20 times because of her. She worked hard, sweating all over the place and getting on the floor, and I love it.
“The fact that she’s willing to not (worry about) playing with the ghost of a kid that played here for so long and set a high standard (is great). She’s gritty and I love the fact that she’s back there playing defense.”