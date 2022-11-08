At this time last year, Shelby’s volleyball team was crowned district champions on the back of freshman phenom Navea Gauthier. When they took the trophy home, Gauthier gave head coach Tom Weirich a simple message: there’s more to come. The Tigers delivered on that when they took home the title once more after three wins over familiar opponents last week.

“When she (Navea) says one of four district titles, I’m not going to challenge it,” Weirich chuckled. “When it comes to volleyball, she’s usually always right.”

Shelby’s road to their second-consecutive district title wasn’t quite as smooth as they had hoped, following a dominating regular season. In the first round on Monday night, the Tigers took on Mason County Central, the host school of the tournament. They handily dispatched the Spartans in three sets by scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-12.

The Tigers looked as if they’d be roaring their way past whoever stepped in their path. That is until Hart took the court opposite them on Tuesday. The Pirates quickly got out to a 9-1 lead in the first set, capitalizing on poor serving and mistakes by Shelby to earn a 25-15 upset victory in the first set.

Anxiety for Shelby wasn’t lessened in the second set either as an even 7-7 score quickly turned into a 17-11 advantage for Hart. Gauthier quickly went into hero mode, clawing her team back with a service run that sprung the Tigers on a 14-0 run to win the second set 25-17. Shelby quickly woke up to take the remaining two sets 25-15 and 25-12 to advance.

“Hart gave us a throat punch in the first game and a few body shots in game two,” Weirich said. “We were fortunate enough that Navea went on that service run at the end of the game to lock that one up. At this point in the season there’s not many fixes you can make. We are what we are. If we’re better we’re going to win and if we can’t put it together we can be beat on any given night.”

Any motivation the Tigers could muster would be important with Hesperia slated to take them on in the finals. Shelby had played the Panthers multiple times throughout the season, with Hesperia playing them tough each time. The difference this go around being the Panthers’ ability to scout Shelby’s struggles against Hart after winning their own district semifinal game over Holton.

“We saw they had some open spots against Hart and so we definitely tried to exploit those same things,” Hesperia head coach Alyx Beachum said. “Hart wasn’t getting perfect passes against them, they were just finding a way to get the ball up and put it in play. We knew we had to have a strong defense, Navea can put down some good balls.”

The Panthers did exactly that, diving to the ground at Gauthier’s every attack and often finding remarkable ways to convert on digs and keep the ball in play. Their stout defense kept them within two points of Shelby during the first set, but the Tigers ultimately prevailed to the tune of a 25-20 score.

“Hesperia’s defense was as good as we’ve seen,” Weirich said. “Navea put some monster swings on them and it was like watching a pinball machine the way they were able to pop them up as if it were business as usual. Unbelievable effort and we don’t want to see them anymore this year, that’s for sure.”

In the game’s second set, the Panthers continued to field Gauthier’s attacks quite well, with Ali Townsend, Emma Muckey and Triniti Tanner contorting their bodies every way possible to keep themselves in the game. Hesperia was down by a narrow 15-12 margin when things picked up for their opponent.

“Ali Townsend stood out to me, she did not want Navea to get a kill on her and she got a lot of balls up,” Beachum said. “After each one she’d come back and say ‘those feel good.’ It was important for her to have that mentality of wanting that ball and not being afraid of the power.”

Claire Gowell (19 service points, 4 aces, 3 kills) stepped up to serve for Shelby and her skill combined with the outside hitting of Gauthier (29 kills) elevated the Tigers to a 25-18 victory over the Panthers.

“We’re pretty easy to scout, we’re going to get Navea the ball,” Weirich said. “We talked about changing tempos and trying to find some holes and gaps, but there just weren’t many of them. We just kept hitting at them and eventually one of them was going to get by. The Lions didn’t use Barry Sanders as a decoy very often and we won’t do that with her either.”

“I think finding shots that worked for us was big and we knew they weren’t going to be able to dig every single ball,” Gauthier said. “I had to keep my head up and not focus too much on them digging one ball. I changed my shots up too, knowing if this shot wasn’t working maybe a tip would. Just trying to keep them on their toes.”

The Tigers were the ones kept on their toes in the third set and it seemed like things might be flipping in favor of Hesperia. After an even start, the Panthers moved out to a 10-7 lead and caught fire behind junior Kayla Rumsey on the outside to drive ahead 14-8. Shelby kept composure however, battling back to win the match in three sets and earn the district crown.

Gauthier knows a lot of her team’s struggles fell on their confidence and not their ability to win. After two close victories, it didn’t seem like her confidence had taken any sort of blow.

“If we play at our peak, nobody can stop us. We have that mindset that nobody can beat us,” Gauthier said. “We’re all very independent and can take this as far as we want. If we ride the wave we’ll have a state title.”

Shelby will now advance to the Regional semifinals where they’re sure to face even stiffer competition vying for the same things as them. The Tigers are confident and happy to still be playing, something their opponents can no longer say.

Hesperia’s season ended with a loss, but their strong performance is encouraging for a first-time head coach Beachum.

“I’m so grateful that I walked into a good group of girls,” Beachum said. “I’m just so proud of them for doing things they didn’t even think they could do. Kayla (Rumsey) is a big asset and I’m so happy she’s only a junior so we’ll have her again next year. It’s going to be exciting to see it next season.”